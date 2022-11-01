A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema having a good laugh has caused a social media stir

The pair were attending the inauguration of the prime minister of Lesotho, Sam Matekane when they were captured being cordial with each other

Some South Africans were confused by the friendly interaction because Malema is known for being one of Ramaphosa's biggest critics

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

LESOTHO - It seems as though Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema might not have a deep-seated disdain for President Cyril Ramaphosa after all.

EFF leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa were caught on camera sharing a good laugh. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

A video of Malema and Ramaphosa laughing and hugging in Lesotho has sent social media into a frenzy, leaving many people puzzled by the dynamics of their relationship.

Pictures of Malema and Ramaphopsa embracing at the inauguration of the prime minister of Lesotho, Sam Matekane, were also posted on the official EFF Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to TimesLIVE, the pictures and video of Ramaphosa and Malema's friendly encounter came after the Red Berets leader took a swipe at the president before King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's certification ceremony.

Malema called the president a headless chicken and even cracked jokes about Ramaphosa's nose during his address at the EFF's third Provincial People's Assembly.

Malema stated that Ramaphosa should only hand over the certificate of recognition to Misuzulu and sit down afterwards, because he does not know anything. He went on to say the president should not try and pretend that he loves black people, accusing him of not liking black people.

South Africans weigh in

Heading online, many people pointed out Malema's hypocrisy of publicly badmouthing Ramaphosa and still being friendly with him. Others even added that politicians are friends and just deceiving the general public.

Here are some comments:

@KGMosetsaMedia said:

"Act of hypocrisy. You fight and disrespect Pres. Ramaphosa in parliment.. In every public gatherings you insult him in the eyes of the old and young like he is nothing. How come to act to love him in the eyes of the international people."

@DiddyAftermath said:

"Lol whats this? There is politics and real life babaFikile Mbalula and Julius are best friends but when its work there is no time for buddy buddy..stop taking politics serious."

@RichardMabaso12 said:

"Even if Ramaposa can smile with Malema. Malema can change is tune and he will still says Ramaposa must leave his office."

@MulaudziWk said:

"Is there any difrent between politics and soccer ? No, they are all careers and us supporters we tend to think that soccer players and politicians hate each other and the opposite is true. They wine and dine together.

EFF leader Julius Malema blames the ANC government for bad sound & stage setting at King Misuzulu ceremony

In other news, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, has chastised the African National Congress for almost ruining King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 29 October and was attended by thousands. The event was held by the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially recognise Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.

Ramaphosa also handed over a certificate to the Zulu King, signifying that he is the recognised Zulu Monarch under section 8(1) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act., reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News