Right on cue, Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has made some damming accusations against Ramaphosa's right-hand man

Fraser submitted another affidavit that alleges Benjani Chauke hid large sums of US currency in the couches at the Phala Phala farm

The presidency says they are aware of Fraser's allegation but would not comment because they are part of an open investigation

PRETORIA - Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has made a fresh set of allegations in President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm scandal.

Former spy boss Arther Fraser has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's advisor Benjani Chauke of hiding the US dollars in the couches in Phala Phala. Image: @Diegochuene

Source: Twitter

Fraser has pointed the finger at the president's advisor, Bejani Chauke, implicating him as complicit in the alleged Phala Phala crimes.

Responding to questions from the Hawks and trying to guide the investigation, the former spy boss wrote a letter accusing Chauke of bringing US dollars into South Africa.

Fraser advised police to look into Chauke's international travel records, which would reveal that the advisor returned with the US currency after travelling to several countries in the middle east and north Africa on Ramaphosa's behalf, News24 reported.

In Fraser's latest affidavit, the spy boss accuses Chauke of physically hiding the large sum of US currency in the couches.

According to The Citizen, Fraser alleges that Ramaphosa's advisor then transported the couches from his Hydepark home to the Phala Phala residence with the assistance of Wally Rhoode.

The former director-general of the State Security Agency added that if the Hawks looked into broth Chauke and Rhoode's mobile telephones and vehicle tracking devices, they would reveal the pair's movements.

According to Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the precedence is aware of Fraser's most recent affidavit but has refrained from commenting as it forms part of the Hawks investigation.

South Africans react to Fraser's damning allegations

South Africans are on the fence about whether to believe Fraser's allegation.

@caswellraseleka claimed:

"Arthur Fraser is God-Sent. God's timing is perfect "

@uBhayi asked:

"Why doesn't this man just give the evidence instead of speculations!? A really desperate situation for some."

@Makgabo51758569 commented:

"I believe nothing coming from this man."

@Groot57991334 added:

"And the story just gets deeper and deeper. Something has got to give in soon. How much longer can Cyril stave off the questions?"

