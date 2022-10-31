Saturday, 29 October, marked a historical day for the AmaZulu kingdom as the first recognition ceremony in over 50 years went off without a hitch

King Misuzulu kaZwelitini officially ascended to the throne as the recognised king of the AmaZulu nation

It was a star-studded event as politicians from different sides of the political aisle broke bread at the historic event

DURBAN- King Misuzulu made history on Saturday, 29 October, when he was recognised as the AmaZulu King in the first Zulu recognition ceremony since 1971.

Prominent figures from around Africa came together to celebrate King Musizulu kaZwelitini's historic recognition ceremony. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The historic event was a truly star-studded event that saw Africa's prominent politicians and public figures dressed in their finest to celebrate Misuzulu's historic moment.

Here are eight prominent figures who attended King Misuzulu's recognition ceremony:

1. President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was seated next to King Misuzulu during the ceremony. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the event where he officially recognised King MisuZulu kaZwelintini, putting an end to the lengthy legal struggle that has hampered King Misuzulu's succession to the throne, SowetanLIVE reported.

2. Former President Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma attended the recognition ceremony with former first lady Bongekile Ngema. Image: @GovernmentZA

Source: Twitter

Former president Jacob Zuma adorned full traditional attire in honour of the historic event and had his fourth wife and former first lady, Bongekile Ngema.

3. Lindiwe Sisulu

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu graced the recognition ceremony in full traditional attire. Image: @LindiweSisuluSA

Source: Twitter

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu took to social media to laud the ceremony as an event of great significance in the history of the Amazulu nation.

4. Julius Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema celebrates King Misuzulu's recognition ceremony. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, attended the recognition ceremony nation with other leaders of the red berets in tow.

5. John Steenhuisen

Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen shakes former president Thabo Mbeki's hand. Image: @jsteenhuisen

Source: Twitter

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen shook the hands of multiple prominent politicians during the event include that of former President Thabo Mbeki.

6. King Mswati III

King Mswati II had pearls of wisdom for the Amazulu nation. Image: @EswatiniGovern1

Source: Twitter

King Mswati III, the king of Eswatini, called on the people of the Amazulu Kingdom to accept King Misuzulu as their leader. To consult him and work together to pursue the best interest of South Africa.

7. Ronald Lamola

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola attended the historic event with his wife, Bawinile Prudence Moratiwa Msiza.

Clearly, politicians from different sides of the political aisle set aside their ideological differences for the day and broke bread over the historic moment, TimesLIVE reported.

President Ramaphosa promises to work with King Misuzulu in developing rural areas into places of prosperity

In a related story, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially handed the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. During the ceremony, the president addressed the masses and promised to work with the King to improve the country.

Ramaphosa said King Misuzulu's official recognition ceremony was a significant moment in the country's history and will be passed down to upcoming generations.

The president recognised the importance of traditional leaders and their role in safeguarding the cultures and customs that inform the true identity of South Africans. He vowed that the government would work diligently with the monarch to develop rural areas so that people who lived there prosper.

