Julius Malema, Lindiwe Sisulu & 5 Other Prominent Figures Who Attended King Misuzulu’s Historic Event
- Saturday, 29 October, marked a historical day for the AmaZulu kingdom as the first recognition ceremony in over 50 years went off without a hitch
- King Misuzulu kaZwelitini officially ascended to the throne as the recognised king of the AmaZulu nation
- It was a star-studded event as politicians from different sides of the political aisle broke bread at the historic event
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
DURBAN- King Misuzulu made history on Saturday, 29 October, when he was recognised as the AmaZulu King in the first Zulu recognition ceremony since 1971.
The historic event was a truly star-studded event that saw Africa's prominent politicians and public figures dressed in their finest to celebrate Misuzulu's historic moment.
Here are eight prominent figures who attended King Misuzulu's recognition ceremony:
King Misuzulu: Julius Malema says the ANC almost ruined a "historic event" with bad sound & stage setting
1. President Cyril Ramaphosa
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the event where he officially recognised King MisuZulu kaZwelintini, putting an end to the lengthy legal struggle that has hampered King Misuzulu's succession to the throne, SowetanLIVE reported.
2. Former President Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma adorned full traditional attire in honour of the historic event and had his fourth wife and former first lady, Bongekile Ngema.
3. Lindiwe Sisulu
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu took to social media to laud the ceremony as an event of great significance in the history of the Amazulu nation.
4. Julius Malema
The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, attended the recognition ceremony nation with other leaders of the red berets in tow.
5. John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen shook the hands of multiple prominent politicians during the event include that of former President Thabo Mbeki.
6. King Mswati III
King Mswati III, the king of Eswatini, called on the people of the Amazulu Kingdom to accept King Misuzulu as their leader. To consult him and work together to pursue the best interest of South Africa.
7. Ronald Lamola
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola attended the historic event with his wife, Bawinile Prudence Moratiwa Msiza.
Clearly, politicians from different sides of the political aisle set aside their ideological differences for the day and broke bread over the historic moment, TimesLIVE reported.
President Ramaphosa promises to work with King Misuzulu in developing rural areas into places of prosperity
In a related story, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was officially handed the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. During the ceremony, the president addressed the masses and promised to work with the King to improve the country.
Ramaphosa said King Misuzulu's official recognition ceremony was a significant moment in the country's history and will be passed down to upcoming generations.
The president recognised the importance of traditional leaders and their role in safeguarding the cultures and customs that inform the true identity of South Africans. He vowed that the government would work diligently with the monarch to develop rural areas so that people who lived there prosper.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News