Social media users are still waiting for Nonku Williams to share more details about what happened between her and Rough Diamond

The reality television star has been evading questions about Dumisani “Rough Diamond” Ndlazi following reports that he scammed her money from a tender they secured together

Speaking about the matter during the just-ended reunion, Nonku Williams confirmed that they are no longer together and also revealed that they are in a legal battle

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are still demanding answers from Nonku Williams regarding her relationship and short-lived engagement with Dumisani “Rough Diamond” Ndlazi.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Nonku Williams has opened up about her relationship with Rough Diamond. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The star caused an uproar when she revealed that she was dating an ex-convict but as many had predicted, the relationship was short-lived.

RHOD star Nonku Williams fails to answer questions about her ex-boyfriend Rough Diamond

According to ZAlebs, RHOD reunion host Mableh had a few questions for Nonku Williams concerning her relationship, but she could not answer them.

The star said she could not answer any of the questions about Rough Diamond because whatever happened between them was now a court case, and she could not comment.

"It’s a legal matter, so at this point, I cannot say anything."

Nonku Williams breaks down during the RHOD reunion after being asked about her relationship with Rough Diamond

When Mableh continued grilling her with questions about their relations and reports that she was swindled, Nonku just burst out crying.

The star did not confirm or deny the reports that Rough Diamond stole her money and built himself a mansion.

