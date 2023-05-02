Boitumelo "Boity" Thulo recently celebrated her 33rd birthday at the Victoria Falls waterfall in Zambia

Thulo dropped photos and videos, and Mzansi was too terrified to look at her dangling from the waterfall

The TV presenter turned a year older on 28 April and was showered with love by her adoring followers

Boity Thulo Boity Thulo celebrated her 33rd birthday at Victoria Falls in Zambian and shared countless snaps on Twitter. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo celebrated her birthday in style.

According to IOL, the TV presenter turned 33 on 28 April and received love from her loyal followers in sweet birthday posts.

Boity Thulo celebrates her birthday at Victoria Falls

Boity shared three photos of herself lying on the edge of Victoria Falls. According to her response to a fan who argued about the waterfall's location, it was the Zambian side of Victoria Falls.

The celebrity gushed in her picture post's caption about the therapeutic time, writing:

"One of, if not THE GREATEST experience of MY LIFE!!! Bucket list moment! God is Glorious! The perfect birthday gift!"

Boity Thulo shares behind-the-scenes video of Victoria Fall pictures

Thulo also took to Instagram to drop more content about her Victoria Falls visit. She shared a behind-the-scenes video of the Twitter pictures.

The video showed her and a crowd walking to the cliff. When she arrived at the waterfall, she took pictures while lying on the edge, and a man whose face was not shown held her legs tight to keep her from falling into the water.

Mzansi terrified by Boity Thulo's Victoria Falls pictures

@DMAINE_BW said:

"You are brave."

@Rendani_wasHere shared:

"Very brave. I'm too old for this."

@thatowabadimo posted:

"These give me so much anxiety."

@King_Wale4L replied:

"God knows I could never do this thing."

@TechGurll commented:

"I love water so much, but because of my fear of height, I would never do this."

@segun_travis wrote:

"People are experimenting with ways to die unprovoked."

@Lewa_Forbes_ added:

"The second slide gave me serious anxiety."

Source: Briefly News