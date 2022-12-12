A video of a waterfall in South Africa left people convinced that it was more dangerous than it was beautiful

The TikTok promoting a stunning vacationing place in Mpumalanga only reminded people about an Anaconda's habitat

Netizens commented on the video saying they would not risk vacationing at the spot because it looked ominous

A video on TikTok in people's imaginations running wild. Online users were convinced that a vacation spot in Mpumalanga looked like a horror movie.

A video of a waterfall left South Africans scared it was a habitat for anacondas. Image: TikTok/@dineozonke

People were in the comments on the video with speculations that it was not safe to swim. Many were paranoid and said that the man was as good as gone.

Mpumalanga waterfall has South Africans convinced it is anaconda's home

A TikTok video by @dineozonke shows a man taking a swim in a waterfall. People were not convinced that it was safe to swim where the man dove. Watch the full video below:

Mzansi does not do well with snake sightings and people were paranoid that an anaconda could be living in the waterfall. People cracked jokes about what they thought would be lurking in the body of water.

Thembi commented:

"Are we no longer black?"

QueenNandiBoerboel commented:

"You can see this is a home of someone (a snake)."

@Sminzora's commented:

"There's no waterfall here nje."

Cütië Reign Ka Myeko commented:

"It’s giving both anaconda and wrong turn vibes…..we are danko."

Cindy Vilakazi commented:

"My ancestors would be like uzilethile kunini simulindile[ You have brought yourseld, we have been here waiting]."

justroger_0 commented:

"You are brave, you just jump into someone's kitchen like that."

zivelentobela commented:

"Oh the comments are killing me, my black peoples I was expecting this and y’all delivered .I love my country."

user6395036372499TK commented:

"Phenduka idlozi sametime. [You might as well beoome an ancestor]"

samkelosah626 commented:

"Ngathi kuzophuma i-anaconda, niya riska ngezimpilo zenu ngane ka Dumazile.[It is like an anaconda will come out, you are risking your lives.]"

lindekakhathi commented:

"Enina aniwasabi amanzi, worse endaweni ekanjena[You guys aren't scared of water, worse in a place like this"

hunaddiii commented:

"Yoh bafwethu."

KDmalefo commented:

"Asoze nange party ka Mandela.[Never while Mpandela's party is in power]"

Senzo.Love commented:

"With that sound nje, I can tell something else watching."

