Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele will reportedly get away with the GBV allegations against him after his girlfriend failed to pitch up in court again

Sonia trended a few months ago when reports that her son had beaten his girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete to a pulp

Mbele issued a statement that earned her a standing ovation from Mzansi after she called out her son

Former Generations star Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele will not be charged for the GBV allegations against him after his girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete failed to appear in court.

Donell Mbele made headlines when he allegedly beat his girlfriend after an altercation.

Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele to walk away from GBV charges

According to ZAlebs, the Blood & Water actress's son will not be charged after his girlfriend failed to appear in court for the fifth time.

Zimoja also noted that the GBV case took a dramatic twist when reports that Reokeditswe Makete assaulted Sonia's son Donell first.

Reokeditswe's friends confirmed to the publication that Reokeditswe used to get violent when Donell was around other girls. The unnamed friend said:

"She does not like it when other girls talk to Donell. She once spat on his face for hugging another hun. He sent a text to say she is starting again. I tried to call but that is when she was swearing at me accusing us of dating, they had no clue I was still listening because Donell did not hang up. I remember him begging her not to touch his face until she bit him on the lip.”

