Outspoken media personality Jackie Phamotse opened up about a situation that claimed the life of her unborn baby and almost killed her

The author revealed that she was poisoned while having a meal at an event and suspected someone in attendance had done it

Phamotse also noted that she has been receiving death threats and warnings for being outspoken

Jackie Phamotse fears for her life after surviving food poisoning. The outspoken media personality is always in the news for her opinions on different societal matters.

Phamotse recently revealed what she has been going through behind closed doors during a candid interview.

Jackie Phamotse says she lost her unborn baby after being poisoned

Speaking to Zimoja, the author of Bare: # the Blesser's Game said some of her enemies poisoned her non-alcoholic drink while at an event last year.

She said she started feeling sick and instantly knew that something was wrong. Jackie Phamotse added that she went to the doctor, but unfortunately, she lost her baby due to food poisoning. She said:

"I almost died. I went home, I was vomiting, sweating, had diarrhoea and I couldn’t sleep, to the point where I needed to go to the doctor."

Jackie Phamotse reveals she has been getting death threats and warnings for being too vocal

Anyone who knows Jackie Phamotse knows she always speaks her mind without sugarcoating anything, and it has landed her in hot water. According to ZAlebs, Phamotse also revealed that she had received several death threats and warnings for being outspoken. She added:

"I have received several death threats. I have been shamed publicly, taken to court, and most recently, people tried to poison me.

"My writing and the truth in it makes a lot of people uncomfortable and even those who don’t know what I am about have ended up hating me because of the brand."

