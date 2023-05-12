Pretty Yende made history a few days after she delivered a touching performance at King Charles III's coronation

The opera singer took to her Instagram account to apologise to fans and industry colleagues for cancelling her Viena State Opera performance

Pretty said she sustained serious injuries during her second performance at the King's coronation

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pretty Yende became the first South African singer to perform solo at a British monarch's coronation during King Charles' ceremony.

Pretty sustained injuries during her second performance at King Charles' coronation, which landed her in the hospital. Image: Pretty Yende. Photo credit: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Yende sang her heart out while performing the song Sacred Fire, written by English composer Sarah Class from the United Kingdom.

The 16-year-old took to social media just a few days after her stellar performance to announce that she sustained serious injuries during her second performance at the Vienna State Opera.

"Dear Friends, I’m so sorry to report that I will not be able to perform my last performance of Manon @wienerstaatsoper due to sustaining a very serious injury during my 2nd performance on the stage before going to sing at the Coronation."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pretty hoping for a speedy recovery in the hospital

"I was hoping that my injury would subside, but unfortunately it’s not the case and I have to follow medical advice from my doctors and take care in order to heal as quickly as possible."

The opera singer offered her deepest apology to her industry colleagues and the theatre before expressing her gratitude.

"Thanks as they were incredibly kind to me during the last performances after my injury. I hope to be well soon and resume my artistic commitments. Many thanks to the public of Vienna who were there and have been kindly asking if I’m going to be OK."

Fans and celebrities showered the soprano singer with messages of love and support.

@Katlegomaboe commented:

"Get well soon, Queen."

@Ghgoyetche added:

"Sorry Pretty, makes what you did at the coronation even more amazing."

@Shirleythompsonmusic shared:

"How incredible that you performed at the coronation after sustaining such an injury, dear Pretty! You are truly from Heaven. Wishing you a swift and excellent recovery."

@Ludovictezier said:

"Much love, my dearest Pretty. Hope it is not too painful! Big ups, your Ludo."

Yende's once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

According to News24, Pretty told the publication that she became the first black woman to perform solo at a British monarch's coronation in 70 years.

She performed Sacred Fire by English composer, Sarah Class while glammed up in a beautiful yellow dress.

Speaking to The Guardian Yende explained that she first met the British King when she was invited to perform at Windsor Castle last year.

Video of people singing opera in grocery store gets Mzansi full of pride

In another entertainment news, Briefly News reported on a viral of people randomly singing opera in the middle of a Food Lovers store had Mzansi beaming with pride.

The three people in the video met in the middle of the store and had the entire shop stop in its tracks for the beautiful performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News