SA Opera Singer Pretty Yende Opens Up About Being Mistreated by Police in Paris

South African soprano singer Pretty Yende anticipated that she would be on a relatively non-eventful visit to France this week, where she starred in Bellini's La Sonnambula. However, Yende was taken-aback when she landed at Paris' main airport on Monday.

The French authorities informed her that she lacked the necessary documentation to enter the country.

"I felt stripped of my human dignity. It was absolutely uncomfortable," she said, according to a report by The New York Times.

Pretty Yende has spoken out about a terrible incident she went through with French police at the airport. Image: @pretty_yende_official

Source: Instagram

Yende resorted to social media to recount her story, claiming that she was “stripped and searched like a criminal offender” for more than two hours. She says that the police told her not to remove her clothes and kept her in the cold, dark room without explanation.

Social media users had similar opinions on what happened to Pretty. Check out the reactions below:

@BackwardsOr said:

"In the end, all it took was a phonecall from the opera director. How freaking backwards does the once-respected French security appear here?!"

@ROBERTMREA commented:

"Despite this shameful humiliating and racist treatment @PrettyYende delivered an amazing performance on stage yesterday. A fabulous artist!"

@DavidLy76926407 said:

"As the earth falls further into despair."

