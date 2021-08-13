Boity Anxious over Death, Mzansi Reacts: "This Axe Is Chopping Down Every Tree"

Boity took to social media to reveal that she is anxious following the recent deaths of Mzansi celebrities

The reality TV star expressed that her anxiety is showing her flames after the deaths of people like Killer Kau, Mpura and Shona Ferguson, among other celebs

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Boity's posts with some saying they are also suffering from anxiety

The recent celebrity deaths trending on social media have had a negative effect on Boity's mental health. The stunner shared that the recent deaths of famous people such as Shona Ferguson, Mpura, Killer Kau and many others have made her anxious.

She took to social media recently to open up about how the celebrity deaths, on top of the other deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, have affected her.

According to TshisaLIVE, the rapper said she was going through a tough time trying to process the deaths. Boity wrote on Twitter:

"No man. All this death is scary and traumatic. My anxiety is showing me flames. We’re honestly all going through way too much!"

The reality TV star also shared that the recent "scary" deaths are "too much" for her to bear.

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to share their thoughts on her posts. Check out some of their comments below:

@plussizewomenSA said:

"Yah ne, I'm starting to have episodes of how the world would be for my son if I die, then anxiety messes me up. Honestly I am scared."

@MissT_Mosa wrote:

"Unfortunately it won't be stopping any time soon. We live in hope though."

@ca_deon commented:

"If you have never lost a relative in 2020 and 2021 thank God guys, every day it's rest in peace."

@Mhayise__ said:

"Boity I'm so sorry, please don't focus too much on the new, focus on your blossoming career and yourself. Our mental health matters."

@CoolBlueSnow1 added:

"2020 and 2021 are proving the point that sometimes money can't save you. This axe is chopping down every tree."

Video of Killer Kau talking about death surfaces on social media

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that late Amapiano artist Killer Kau was apparently not afraid of death. A video of the yanos star talking about death has surfaced on social media.

In the trending clip, the musician claims that he isn't afraid of passing away. He hilariously expressed that his biggest worry was being left behind buried at a cemetery while mourners go out to drink after the funeral. In the clip, Kau says:

"The next thing you go out to drink. Haaah! While I'm in the coffin very thirsty. Damn it, father God help me."

Killer Kau, Mpura and three other upcoming Amapiano artists who were in their vehicle passed away a few days ago when they were involved in a head-on collision.

