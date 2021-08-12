Haibo: Recent Video of Killer Kau Talking About Death Surfaces on Social Media

A video of musician Killer Kau talking about how he was not afraid of death has surfaced on social media

In the clip taken recently, the late Amapiano artist says he doesn't care about dying but his only worry was being left behind at the cemetery while others go out to drink

Killer Kau, Mpura and three other upcoming artists were involved in a fatal crash a few days ago

Late Amapiano artist Killer Kau was apparently not afraid of death. A video of the yanos star talking about death has surfaced on social media.

In the trending clip, the musician claims that he isn't afraid of passing away. He hilariously expressed that his biggest worry was being left behind buried at a cemetery while other people go out to drink. In the clip posted on Instagram by @insidegist, Kau says:

"The next thing you go out to drink. Haaah! While I'm in the coffin very thirsty, Damn it, father God help me."

Killer Kau, Mpura and three other upcoming Amapiano artists who were in their vehicle passed away a few days ago when they were involved in a head-on collision.

ZAlebs reports that some social media users have suggested that Kau predicted his own death because he filmed the video a few days before his tragic passing.

Riky Rick shares video of Mpura talking about ho he wanted to be remembered

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick has posted a video of late Amapiano artist Mpura talking about his legacy. The yanos star made it clear in the clip how he wanted Mzansi to remember him.

Mpura, Killer Kau and three other Amapiano artists passed away recently when their car was involved in a horrific head-on collision. They were reportedly on their way to a gig.

In the video, Riky Rick interviewed the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker for Remy Martin SA, according to TshisaLIVE. In the clip posted by the rapper on Instagram on Tuesday, 10 August Mpura comments:

"I'm not here for a long time but I want people to feel that I'm still here when I'm no longer here. That's why I tell you that you need to wake up and drink the coffee, stop smelling it."

Mzansi celebs took to Riky's comment section to share their thoughts on Mpura's response.

