Riky Rick Shares Sad Video of Mpura Talking About How He Wanted to Be Remembered

Riky Rick has posted a video of late yanos artist Mpura talking about how he wanted to be remembered in Mzansi

As if he knew his days were numbered, Mpura shared that he was not here for long and wanted people to feel he was still alive even when he was gone

Mzansi celebs such as Focalistic and Major League DJz shared that Mpura was one of the wisest yanos artists they've ever come across

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Riky Rick has posted a video of late Amapiano artist Mpura talking about his legacy. The yanos star made it clear in the clip how he wanted Mzansi to remember him.

Mpura, Killer Kau and three other Amapiano artists passed away recently when their car was involved in a horrific head-on collision. They were reportedly on their way to a gig.

Riky Rick shared a sad video of Mpura talking about how he wanted to be remembered. Image: @rikyrickworld, @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

In the video, Riky Rick interviewed the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker for Remy Martin SA, according to TshisaLIVE. In the clip posted by the rapper on Instagram on Tuesday, 10 August Mpura comments:

"I'm not here for a long time but I want people to feel that I'm still here when I'm no longer here. That's why I tell you that you need to wake up and drink the coffee, stop smelling it."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebs took to Riky's comment section to share their thoughts on Mpura's response. Check out some of their reactions below:

Focalistic said:

"The wisest Mpura. I will miss these types of conversations 4EVA."

Chynaman DJ wrote:

"Very sad to lose such talented young people. RIP."

Major League DJz added:

"Believed in this man so much."

Killer Kau's girlfriend shares video of their sweet memories

In related news, Briefly News reported that Killer Kau's girlfriend has taken to social media to share a video of herself with the late yanos star.

In the clip, Olwethu Mkwanazi posted on her timeline, she compiled a series of cute moments of the two of them. Late US singer Aaliyah's track I Miss You plays in the background of the video.

Kau, Amapiano producer Mpura and three other young men who were in their car passed away a few days ago in a tragic accident. Mzansi has been mourning their deaths since the news of their deaths broke. According to TshisaLIVE, Olwethu captioned her Instagram post:

"There’s literally no greater pain, my heart has been ripped out of my chest. It didn’t have to be this soon kodwa Sakhii. I literally don’t have the words right now but I love you my ACE!"

Mzansi celebs and other IG users took to Olwethu's comment section to comfort her following her loss.

Source: Briefly.co.za