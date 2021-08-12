Eish: Killer Kau's Emotional Girlfriend Shares Video of Their Sweet Memories

Killer Kau's girlfriend, Olwethu Mkhwanazi, has shared emotional memories of herself and the late Amapiano star

Killer Kau, Mpura and other people who were in the same car with them passed away a few days ago in a tragic accident

Olwethu compiled a series of of sweet moments of herself and her late bae while Aaliyah's I Miss You plays in the background of the video

Killer Kau's heartbroken girlfriend has taken to social media to share a video of herself with the late yanos star.

In the clip Olwethu Mkwanazi posted on her timeline, she compiled a series of cute moments of the two of them. Late US singer Aaliyah's track I Miss You plays in the background of the video.

Killer Kau's emotional girlfriend, Olwethu Mkhwanazi, shared a video of their sweet memories. Images: @ollysuhn_, @killerkau_rsa

Kau, Amapiano producer Mpura and three other young men who were in their car passed away a few days ago in a tragic accident. Mzansi has been mourning their deaths since the news of their deaths broke. According to TshisaLIVE, Olwethu captioned her Instagram post:

"There’s literally no greater pain, my heart has been ripped out of my chest. It didn’t have to be this soon kodwa Sakhii. I literally don’t have the words right now but I love you my ACE!"

Mzansi celebs and other IG users took to Olwethu's comment section to comfort her following her loss. Check out some of the comments below:

LootLove commented:

"I’m so sorry, Love."

Boity said:

"Yoh ha ah!!! I am so so sorry!!! Yhu!!!"

masiekhusi wrote:

"May God comfort you and his family, Olly."

_its.ongama_ said:

"Love and light, sis."

thandomngunii_ wrote:

"Yoh Olly. I am so so sorry friend. I am sorry."

crvsh1291 added:

"My boy loved you. We love you. That will never die. Strength to you mama."

Mzansi appreciates late Mpura's contribution to Amapiano

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi music lovers took to social media to appreciate Mpura for his contribution in the Amapiano genre. The star and fellow artist Killer Kau passed away in a tragic accident recently.

Mpura gave Mzansi one of the biggest Amapiano tunes, Umsebenzi Wethu. He worked with Reece, Zuma and Busta 929 on the dance-floor filler.

When the news of his death surfaced on social media, the track's name trended as peeps shared their thoughts on the yanos hit. Tweeps appreciated Mpura for his role in growing the genre and keeping them dancing amid the pandemic. He also features on DJ Maphorisa's new hit, Izolo.

