Zola Hashatsi, Manaka Ranaka, and Lehasa Moloi have all weighed in on Sonia Mbele's son Donell's abuse allegations

The celebrities made an effort to comprehend the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse, even going so far as to bring in Sonia's abusive ex-husband

South African peeps also continued to share their unwavering opinion about the Donell and Reokeditswe scandal

Donell Mbele, Sonia Mbele's son, has been accused of domestic violence by his partner Reokeditswe. The horiible news did not only get online users talking but also well-known celebrities have weighed in.

Manaka Ranaka, Zola Hashatsi, and Lehasa Moloi share firm opinions about Sonia Mbele's son Donell Mbele's abuse accusations. Image: @donell_mbele, @manakaranaka, and @hasaling

Source: Instagram

Sonia topped the Twitter trends after Reokeditswe exposed her son Donell on Instagram. Screenshots of what Reokeditswe described as injuries suffered at the hands of Donellmade were shared on the timeline.

Online users were outraged after witnessing the horrific injuries. Sonia addressed the serious accusation because her name was also being dragged through the mud by the angry Tweeps.

Sonia stated that she will let the law take its course. Sonia also blamed herself for not taking Donell to counselling after he witnessed the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband.

Manaka Ranaka, Zola Hashatsi and Lehasa Moloi weigh in on Donell Mbele's abuse allegations

Actor Zola Hashatsi was shocked that Donell and Reokeditswe were in a toxic relationship despite being under 25 years old.

On Instagram, Zola tried to understand why young children would engage in such vile crimes.

"These kids are not even 25 and already in toxic relationships. Is this a sign on how we raising them or does the fact of coming from an abusive family play a part, where did we go wrong, is it pure evilness? "

Generations: Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka chimed in, saying that women should simply leave abusive men when they see the relationship crumbling. The star wondered if Reokeditswe had considered leaving Donell when the alleged abusive behaviour began. Manaka wrote:

"Did she just ask WHY!!!!!!!?? Younglings, when an abusive man sees he is a danger to you or society and wants to let go, either to get help or just be away from what turns him into a monster, let him go. Allow him the space to go fix himself. Don't ask WHY when you know he almost killed you."

Spud star Lehasa Moloi weighed in, blaming Sonia's abusive ex-husband. Donell, according to Moloi, never had a role model for how a man should act around women.

"If we're getting honest an abusive father isn't a father at all so despite that man having contributed sp*rm, Sonia neither had a husband nor did this boy have a real example of what a man should be."

Online peeps also weighed in saying:

@zonohombi said:

"You'd be surprised how abusive young relationships are. I'm a victim of being abused by a partner. The abuse started when we were about 20 years old. I couldn't believe it. Thank Lord I left that space."

@mohau_lesh shared:

"My fear is that if he didn't refuse to be with the she was going back to him... "

@mandisamaxheke replied:

"I don't think sometimes it is a matter of how we raised them. Substance abuse can be one of the biggest effects of such behavior. How can we fix it andiyazi nam."

@honey.s commented:

"I have no words for this bra it's so maddening to even talk about it."

@ntsikarise wrote:

"These children must get hobbies Ndlondlo."

@m.a.p.u.l.e added:

"Let's not be too quick to judge parents forgetting the fact that children can still come from good households and still come across toxic environments either at school or on the street. Have you seen how notorious most of the pastor's children are? These children pretend to be good children in the eyes of their parents."

Sonia Mbele trends after her son, Donell Mbele, got exposed for allegedly being an abuser

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele's name was trending on social media following her son Donell Mbele's allegations of domestic abuse.

Donell's girlfriend, a lady named Reokeditswe, exposed him for putting his hands on her.

Donell allegedly cheated on Reokeditswe, and when she confronted him about the act, all hell broke loose. Donell allegedly beat her and took control of her Instagram account, deleting the gruesome photos she posted exposing him.

