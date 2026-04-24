Mbali Ngiba recently shared her experience with workplace bullying, saying she used to be tormented on the set of a popular series

The actress and reality TV star revealed that although she put on a brave face in front of the camera, she often cried in private

The details of her experiences sparked sympathy and outrage among fans who sought justice for the star

Mbali Ngiba claims she was bullied on 'Umkhokha: The Curse.' Images: mbaliyesizwengiba4

Source: Instagram

Mbali Ngiba bravely pulled back the curtain on the toxic environment she allegedly endured behind the scenes of the hit series Umkhokha: The Curse, revealing a harrowing battle with workplace bullying.

During her interview on Engineer Your Life on 24 April 2026, the former Real Housewives of Durban star opened up about her experience on the show, claiming she was bullied from the day she joined to when she eventually left.

"Every single day, I would get home, park my car and cry. It was bad."

With tears in her eyes, Ngiba confessed that throughout her time on the show, she maintained her professionalism for the cameras despite what she was experiencing behind the scenes.

She referenced the snide remarks she often received from her co-stars, alleging that the treatment she received was due to people feeling threatened that she would "steal their shine."

"I'm not here to take your shine for you to treat me horribly, I'm here to play Zodwa. I'm here to feed my family, to feed my needs."

Mbali Ngiba opened up about the bullying she endured on the set of 'Umkhokha: The Curse.' Image: mbaliyesizwengiba4

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed that although landing a role on the show was a triumphant moment for her, she was saddened by how things played out to the point that when the channel was notified of her experiences on the show, the story had been twisted by the very same people who were tormenting her.

"You work with people who claim to know the superiors personally, and they would say bad things about you, and the channel would be like, 'We can't work with this person anymore. They'll cause drama for us; they can't work with people.' Because this is what they're being told."

She emphasised that "No one was bullied on set like I was."

Though she has no intentions of ever making peace with the people who bullied her, the actress said she was grateful to them for helping her develop thick skin.

After leaving Umkhokha, Ngiba went on to star on Black Gold alongside veteran actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King, where she mentioned she was received with open arms.

Her story brought tears to many viewers, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Watch Mbali Ngiba's interview below.

Social media outraged by Mbali Ngiba's revelations

Fans were both heartbroken and outraged by Ngiba's story.

Blessed_21-n6r related:

"I am crying already 'cause this is me at work."

Ncebie3035 admired Mbali Ngiba:

|I love how she still speaks with so much grace about the people who hurt her. So much wisdom and humility."

kenrose5751 related:

"16 years later, I'm still triggered by the lady who bullied me at work. My crime? Being promoted in less than 6 months, being known as the bright spark. I developed ulcers due to her bullying. Every Sunday evening, I'd literally fall sick with just a thought of seeing her the next day."

Fans reacted to Mbali Ngiba's revelations about her time on 'Umkhokha: The Curse.' Image:' mbaliyesizwengiba4

Source: Instagram

ThisIsChuma claimed:

"Apparently, there’s an actress on Isitha who behaves the same way. If you’re doing a scene with her, it has to be a one-take. Once it needs to be repeated, she starts shouting at people and telling them how terrible their acting is."

Thooso_M posted:

"This is the third person who claims to have been bullied on Umkhokha. There must be some truth to it."

MatshidisoAnnen wrote:

"Name and shame. There's no way we have to go to work for our livelihood and still have to endure bullying. There's a real problem happening on that set because not long ago, Angel Zuma also came forth about the treatment on that set. So what’s going on?"

Khaya Dladla comforts ex-partner

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Khaya Dladla's touching message to his ailing ex-fiancé.

Despite ending their relationship, the actor extended support and words of encouragement to his former partner during his time of need.

Source: Briefly News