Mbaliyezwe Ngiba is under fire after she insulted hotel security guards

The Real Housewives of Durban star was caught on camera having a screaming competition with the guards

Mbali is said to have been locked up after her outburst and had netizens' tongues wagging

Netizens called Mbali Ngiba out for her bad behaviour after she cursed and insulted some security guards. Images: mbaliyesizwengiba4

Mbaliyezwe Ngiba, known for her appearance on Real Housewives of Durban, is facing backlash after she lashed out at some security guards. A video of Mbali hurling insults at Sandton Skye security guards made its way to the internet before she made her way to what appears to be a holding cell.

Mbali Ngiba lashes out at security guards

Everybody knows you should never get on a security guard's wrong side. Well, everybody except for Mbaliyezwe Ngiba, that is.

Having recently shared a wholesome Sarafina! video, the Real Housewives of Durban star has now caught fire for lashing out at a few security guards at the Sandton Skye hotel.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user, MDN News, Mbali is seen screaming her lungs out at some security guards standing behind a desk. From their brief interaction, Mbali hurls a few insults at the guards about them earning as little as R4K a month:

"You're earning four thousand rands, and you think you're everything? Who do you think you are?"

In a separate video, Mbali and her group are seemingly locked in a room while she tries to communicate with a security guard behind a glass door, saying she can't go out:

Mzansi weighs in on Mbali Ngiba's behaviour

Netizens aren't impressed with Mbali Ngiba's behaviour and called her out for being unnecessary. Previously, Mzansi took her side after she confronted Nonku Williams:

zarmaaaaa called Mbali out:

"Mind you, this is someone who was complaining the whole season on RHOD that Nonku was looking down on her. This is someone that STILL owes designers R7000 for clothes she wore on the show."

SaintSdumo praised the guards:

"Their restraint is top-notch professionalism because I would have slapped her."

LishleM wasn't impressed:

"What a disgusting human."

LadyM1306 said:

"She must rather pay for all the dresses she rented. People who talk to securities like they’re nothing disgust me. Makes sense why her life is a mess. Be humble."

