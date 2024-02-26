Lady Zamar has revealed she's back in the dating scene after her public breakup and court case with Sjava

She confirmed she's been dating her mystery man for just over a month and they spent Valentine's Day together

Fans have mixed reactions, with some warning her new man about her past and others congratulating her

Lady Zamar is back on the dating scene many years after laying low due to her allegations and court case against fellow singer Sjava. The singer shared the details about her love life recently.

Lady Zamar confirmed that she is in a relationship again. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar opens up about her new man

Lady Zamar has been keeping her private life under wraps after her public breakup and case against Sjava. The star has been focusing on her craft and releasing new music despite the backlash she has faced from internet trolls over the years.

According to The Sunday World, Lady Zamar confirmed that she has finally moved on and is head over heels in love. Although she did not share much about her mystery man, the Collide singer noted that they have been dating for a little over a month and they spent Valentine's Day together. She said:

"I am head over heels, guys. We have been seeing each other for just under a month. I love to love. I always try to be in a relationship, but if it doesn’t work out, I leave. We had a fantastic time on Valentine’s Day."

Fans share thoughts on Lady Zamar's relationship

The news of Lady Zamar's love life received mixed reactions from social media users. Some trolls warned the singer's new man about her court case, others were genuinely happy for her.

@NtateWilliams said:

"It should've been me but congrats."

@EMKEM_Mike added:

"Niggas just wanna see themselves in jail."

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"Allegedly it’s DJ Stokke."

@krugersville wrote:

"Someone out there is going to stand with the brother until further notice."

@BetweenyouI added:

"Dude must have a phone with enough memory to record everything from day one so he can easily beat the future allegations."

Sophie Ndaba ready to find love again

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that award-winning South African actress Sophie Ndaba is not giving up on love despite her relationship history. The star recently admitted that if she meets the right person, she is ready to give love another chance.

Former Generations star Sophie Ndaba has made her position about marriage clear. Unlike many people who shy away from marriage and commitment after a few failed relationships, the thespian said she wants to give love and marriage another go.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News