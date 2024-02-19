Sophie Ndaba is open to finding love again despite her relationship history, expressing willingness to get married if she meets the right person

Ndaba, known for her role in Generations , shared on Instagram about the importance of love and self-love

She encourages others to remember their worth and share love with themselves

Award-winning South African actress Sophie Ndaba is not giving up on love despite her relationship history. The star recently admitted that if she meets the right person, she is ready to give love another chance.

Sophie Ndaba said she would get married again. Image: @sophiendaba

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba on finding love again

Former Generations star Sophie Ndaba has made her position about marriage clear. Unlike many people who shy away from marriage and commitment after a few failed relationships, the thespian said she wants to give love and marriage another go.

According to Fakaza News, she also revealed that although she has been hurt before, she is ready to get married if she finds the right person. She

"I would definitely be getting married again if I meet the right person. Love is a beautiful thing, I love the feeling of being in love, I have been hurt in the past and that was a different phase of my life, I won’t let that experience change the way I feel about love."

Sophie Ndaba preaches about love

The actress who is finding her way back to the entertainment industry after hitting rock bottom has been praised for her resilience. Taking to her Instagram page recently, the star shared a picture rocking a stunning red suit. She captioned the post with a sweet post about the importance of love. She wrote:

"Love Music to my ears Happy new week filled with nothing but love Angels❣️ Remember you are enough! You carry so much love darling, share some with yourself"

