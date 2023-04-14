The drama in The Real Housewives of Durban is getting heated with each episode, and Mzansi is here for it

The show's latest episode saw peeps sharing reactions after Nonku Williams failed to answer Mbali Ngiba about what she meant by saying Mbali gives the Mabusi vibes

Nonku was confronted about the issue while they were having lunch with the other ladies, and fans think she didn't answer properly

The Real Housewives of Durban Season 3 is bringing all the heat, and fans love it. Peeps have been loving the divisions among the ladies, which has led to continuous fights.

Nonku Williams seems to be the bad guy this season as she keeps getting confronted about the bad things she says about other housewives.

Nonku Williams tongue-tied after Mbali Ngiba confronted her about saying she gives Mabusi vibes

The last episode of The Real Housewives of Durban saw Slee confronting Nonku about the rumour that Slee is broke and borrows things like hair and clothes from her. Moments later, Mbali also asked Nonku what she meant when she said Mbali gave her the Mabusi vibes.

According to ZAlebs, the incident occurred when the ladies had lunch at Pezula Spar and Resort in Knysna. The conversation got heated to the extent that Mbali and Nonku threatened to throw hands.

RHOD viewers react to Nonku failing to explain to Mbali what she meant by saying she had the Mabusi vibes

Viewers of the reality TV show are also waiting for Nonku Williams to explain what she meant with her statement properly. Other Twitter users said Nonku's sentiments were disrespectful to both Mbali and Mabusi.

@gabnando said:

"Nonku is a pathological liar, yoh. Mbali handled her nicely. We still wanna know what Mabusi vibes are though. #RHODurban."

@Zoe16111 wrote:

"#RHODurban I love how real Mbali is. We all know when Nonku said Mabusi vibes, she doesn’t mean a good thing so I totally understood Mbalis reaction."

@DKhawulile added:

"Nonku is crazy because did she just beat around the bush when Mbali confronted her only for her to admit it in her diary sessions?? #RHODurban."

