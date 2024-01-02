Cyan Boujee left netizens unimpressed with her dancing

A video of the DJ/ media personality twerking made its way to social media and left a bad taste in netizens' mouths

Mzansi threw shade on Cyan after an unknown object seemingly fell from underneath her skirt

Cyan Boujee's saucy dancing raised eyebrows among netizens. Images: boujeebaby_24, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee can't seem to get it right with her performances. The media personality/ DJ recently hit the dance floor to show off her moves, even twerked a bit for the crowd, but her moves didn't land with Mzansi.

Cyan Boujee dances her way into backlash

Our girl Cyan Boujee can't catch a break whenever she performs. If she isn't judged for her DJing skills, her talent is compared to Skomota's.

Today, it seems the media personality wanted to try something different with her crowd and decided to dance for them again. In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user AdvoBarryRoux, Cyan was spotted on the dance floor twerking for the crowd in a tight-fitting two-piece.

From the video, something white seemingly falls from underneath Cyan's pants, leaving netizens horrified and disgusted:

Mzansi throws shade at Cyan Boujee

Netizens aren't impressed with Cyan Boujee's dance video, while others questioned what fell from her skirt:

freshbylullo said:

"Not her giving birth on the stage!"

Sifisov1 wrote:

"I'd definitely stop being a DJ after this and stay at home!"

paballo_maseko was disgusted:

"This is disgusting!"

Nthxbiseng wasn't impressed:

"Putting tissue so that your discharge doesn't smudge around your thighs instead of wearing underwear will always confuse me."

b_happp confessed:

"I’d have to change my identity, move across countries and go start a new life elsewhere."

