Mzansi pinned Skomota and Cyan Boujee together and compared their DJing skills

Two videos of the entertainers DJing were shared on social media, where netizens debated on who was better behind the decks

Online users shamed club promoters for booking the likes of Skomota and Cyan for shows, while more skilled DJs were left out in the cold

Mzansi pinned Skomota and Cyan Boujee together to see who the better DJ was. Image: Facebook/ Skomota and Instagram/ cyan.boujee24

Eh, mara netizens have no peace. Social media users engaged in a heated debate about who is the better DJ between Skomota and Cyan Boujee. Though not many people knew Skomo was also a disc jockey, Cyan has had her fair share of criticism over her skills behind the decks.

Netizens compare Skomota and Cyan Boujee's DJing

In a controversial Twitter (X) post, LeratoN_ posted a video of Skomota DJing, saying he never wants to hear people looking down on the TikTok sensation's skills behind the decks.

The user also posted a video of Cyan Boujee DJing, seemingly comparing her to Skomota:

"I never want to hear y'all say Skomota is not talented again."

RealFloetic_E asked:

"Who is she? Yeses she worse than Thuli P!"

ribz_rb wrote:

"He is not, but we just love him for being himself."

_Makhanya_ judged Cyan:

"She doesn't know how to DJ, and she doesn't care shem."

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised how club promoters give more opportunities to influencers and online sensations as opposed to actual DJs:

Music executive Nota Baloyi said:

"If you’re a DJ, being disabled is a cheat code. No hands is the greatest DJ you don’t know yet, he’ll have you on your feet like you caught a tiger by it’s toe!"

waynebhomani7 criticised:

"Some of these DJ’s bookings are merely to attract a certain target market. This so-called DJ career for one of them here is horrendous to say the least. We should discern between professionals and those trying to get the bag."

NcedoMasoka wrote:

"This is an insult to real DJs who are actually putting in the hours to master this."

