Real Housewives of Durban star Mbali Ngiba has impressed her fans with her musical presentation

She shared a cheerful video of a dance routine taken from the Sarafina! movie

Her fans could not stop raving about her youthful beauty, which is concealed because of her Umkhokha: The Curse role

'Umkhokha' actress Mbali Ngiba has stunned her followers with her dance moves inspired by the 'Sarafina!' movie. Images: @mbaliyesizwengiba4

Source: Instagram

Durban socialite Mbali Ngiba proved that she is not a one-trick pony. She showed off brilliant dancing skills to one of Mzansi's favourite routines.

Mbali Ngiba records a Sarafina! dance move

The singer showed off her youthful side as she danced to Mbongeni Ngema's Vuma Dlozi from the iconic movie Sarafina!.

Mbali captioned the post with laughing emojis:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Let me take you back."

Check out her dance moves in the video below:

Social media reacts to Mbali's Sarafina! dance moves

Her fans were amazed by her dance moves, as she looked like a professional dancer. Moreover, they praised how she didn't seem to age, especially since the character of Zodwa in Umkhokha: The Curse is always modestly clothed:

@ms_lee.m was pleasantly shocked:

"Bathong Zodwa is a baby girl. I'm defeated especially because when she is with Difa she gives us rakgadi vibes."

@thembekac was sold:

"It's the body for me."

@mamakanotha was surprised:

"Hayi bo Zodwa ume kahle kanje?"

@lindelwa.khumalo.98871 said:

"Wavele wana 16 years."

@th.ando_fynn felt helpless:

"I just loooove you."

@smomondiya_khumalo complimented:

"You look so young and fresh Zwide lethu."

@chumamadikane was confused:

"Uyanconfuza usisi today she looks 30 tomorrow she looks 40 something."

@ndlovu_thandi said:

"You still got moves girl, this is cute."

@zoeyandra_d was convinced:

"Mbali is a 2k I'm telling you."

@mtlokoa joked:

"Abanye abantu bayathakatha! Mbali such cuteness girl you can date my 26yr old son kube uwena ingane waze wamuhle girl."

@dithabi7 nicknamed her:

"Babes still looks 16... An evergreen."

Mbali confuses fans with 2 pregnancy photos

In another Briefly News report, Mbali posted some pregnancy pictures that got a mixed reaction from her followers.

The pretty pictures split the Real Housewives of Durban fans and Umkhokha viewers in half as the other crew thought it was for her role as pregnancy Zodwa, while the others thought her pregnancy prayers were answered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News