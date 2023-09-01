A throwback video clip of Big Zulu acting on an award-winning show has resurfaced

It is taken from the canned Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya by Bomb Productions

He posted his appearance on his social media account, which was an instant hit

Big Zulu reminded Mzansi about his feature role in the record-breaking telenovela 'Isibaya' playing the role of Mhlakazeni. Images: @bigzulu_sa

Umbayimbayi hitmaker Big Zulu has proved his vast creative talents. He excellently nailed his part in the once-popular hit TV series Isibaya.

Big Zulu played role of Mhlakazeni on Isibaya

The musical talent showed off his acting skills in the cancelled show in its heyday.

The clip shows Big Zulu playing an informant for the powerful taxi boss, Mpiyake Zungu, as Mhlakazeni.

The clip resurfaced, and he took it to his Instagram and captioned it:

"Ngaba nesikhathi esimnandi acting on Isibaya ngibonga ithuba."

When translated, the caption is:

"I had a great time acting on Isibaya. I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Watch the video here:

Fans impressed by Big Zulu's acting skills

His colleagues and followers were impressed to see how multi-versed the singer is. These are their reviews:

@Abdul_khoza praised him:

"Umkhulu wena wakithi."

@Zakwesa concluded:

"Clean JOB!"

@Wiseman_mncube gave him a thumbs-up:

"Kuphuka nkabi yami!"

@Siyamthanda.gubta complimented him:

"You are so talented Bhuti!"

@Maright_7 joked:

"You're always a liar when you act."

@Mbambo_dr lamented:

"The person who finished Isibaya is not honest."

@Its_sharon_d was swooning:

"My multi talented nkabi hubby."

@Khumalo_enest predicted:

"I think we Nkabi lento ye acting ikhona kuwena #next Denzel Washington."

@Mlue______ petitioned:

"Season 2 ka Shaka siyakufuna Zulu."

@Komanek.za saw in doubles:

"Is it just me or @bigzulu_sa looks a bit like Lucky Dube?"

@Mdudagama laughed:

"You are a snitch man no way."

Big Zulu fans break barriers to see him

In another story by Briefly News, the Ivolovolo singer made a crowd of female concert-goers go wild.

In the video, the patrons push through the barricades, trying to get a hug from him. Others are seen throwing their underwear at him while another woman passes out as he tries to give her a handshake.

