Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize wrapped up her Women's Month with a statement

She rocked up at the Ukhozi FM High Tea noLady D in two show-stopping outfits, matching her sister's

Social media users saluted the socialite for her undeniable taste in exquisite fashion choices

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

MaMkhize ended her Women's Month with a bang, wearing matching outfits with her sister at a Ukhozi FM high tea. Images: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

South Africa's A-Lister Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize was sure to be the belle of the country's August ball with her magnificent fashion statements.

MaMkhize's 2 outfits at the Ukhozi FM High Tea noLady D

She was invited to close off Women's Month festivities with a high tea held at the Durban ICC. Tagging along was Nozipho Ngubo, her sister.

This is how MaMkhize captioned their first outfit:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Sometimes, you have to remind people of who you are in case they forget that you are just a simple farm girl. Here’s outfit 1 of 2 at the Ukhozi FM High Tea! Twinning with my sis @nozipho_ngubo.

Check out the post below:

This is how she captioned her second outfit:

"Events like the Ukhozi FM High Tea give us the opportunity to inspire, network, and empower other women. Thank you, @ladydkhoza, and Ukhozi FM for hosting this annual event!"

Watch the video below:

MaMkhize receives praise for her high-tea outfits

This is what her fans and celebville had to say about the Kwa Mamkhize reality show star's outfits:

@ramichuene commented:

"This sisterhood is everything."

@minniedlamini agreed:

"My favourite sisters."

@kefilwe_mabote praised:

"Mabongi !!! Nosipho !!! Haiii maan nibahle girls."

@teamskinnybae said:

"BoMkhozi... Absolutely gorgeous!"

@asemahlenyovane_ complimented:

"Everything looks good on you."

@greatlifetrading added:

"My lovely queens you look so stunning."

Royal AM slowly relegates into trouble

In a previous Briefly News sports story, MaMkhize's football club, Royal AM, saw trouble in the early days of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership.

The baby of the PSL ran into trouble after getting a heavy lashing from the Orlando Buccaneers and the Stellenbosch boys, which say them at the bottom of the points log.

The club faces a FIFA sanction, which prohibits them from buying or selling any player until it settles its R12 million claim from a former striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News