Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize rocked a gorgeous traditional outfit as she attended a traditional wedding

She wore matching outfits with her sister Nozipho Ngubo, who wrote a heartfelt letter to her

Shauwn received heaps of praise from her followers, who not only commended her outfit but were also captivated by her relationship with her sister

Shauwn Mkhize and her sister Nozipho Ngubo had the internet emotional after their heartfelt messages to each other. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize looked stunning in a blue and orange traditional Zulu attire at a recent wedding.

The author and businesswoman accompanied her sister Nozipho Ngubo as they attended the occasion.

Shauwn Mkhize heats up the timelines with her pictures

Taking to her timeline, Shauwn shared images and videos from the day. She expressed how much fun she and her sister had.

"Sisterhood, tradition, and endless fun at this beautiful wedding! We rocked our matching outfits and celebrated love and unity. Moments like these are treasures we'll cherish forever.

In another post, she shared a clip summing up the day.

Fans show Shauwn and her sister love on her post

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"No hood like sisterhood."

@phindilegwala_official said:

"Such beauty."

@kefilwe_mabote said:

"Fry us @kwa_mammkhize and sis @nozipho_ngubo , we’ve accepted that we are your eggs."

@ladydkhoza said:

"This is epic beauty."

@ntobeko_mlond said:

"@royalzbeads_sa, well done, baby. Your work is beautiful. Look at that!!!"

Nozipho writes a heartfelt letter to her sister Shauwn Mkhize

Commenting on one of the posts, Nozipho Ngubo took a moment to gush over Shauwn.

She spoke about their parents and how they are carrying their legacy.

"Amidst the tapestry of loss and longing, we have found solace in each other. Together, we have embraced the memories of our parents, cherishing their legacy and carrying their love within our hearts. Through the tears and the laughter, the triumphs and the tribulations, you have been my constant reminder that I am never alone. In the depths of despair, you have been the light that guides me towards hope, and in moments of triumph, other than my husband and my kids, you have been the first to celebrate my achievements with unbridled joy."

She then expressed how happy she is of their bond and sisterhood.

"May our bond continue to grow stronger, may our dreams intertwine and flourish, and may our love serve as a beacon of hope for all who witness it. In the tapestry of life, where threads of love and resilience intertwine, may you forever be the thread that weaves warmth and light into my journey."

