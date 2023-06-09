Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo recently visited Cape Town to have fun, and they dropped content

MaMkhize shared a video that showed the incredible time she and Somizi had in the mother city

Mzansi said they were envious of the soft life the Kwa Mam' Mkhize and Living The Dream With Somizi stars live

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and Somizi Mholongo have once again flaunted their opulent lifestyle on social media.

Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's extravagant Cape Town trip has Mzansi envious of the stars' lavish lifestyle. Image: @kwa_mammkhize and @somizi

On Instagram, MaMkhize stated that they lived their best lives in Cape Town by painting the mother city red.

To give their fans a glimpse of what went down, the Kwa Mam' Mkhize star shared a video showing them arriving in flashy cars, popping bottles, and swaying to lit beats. In the caption, the business mogul thanked Somizi for making the night memorable.

"A Toast To Living Our Best Lives Moments with my darling @somizi We danced the night away in the lively and vibrant atmosphere of Cape Town! As much as it was brief, it’s these moments that make me grateful for the memories and the bond we share that will last a lifetime. Thank you for a night out, my friend @somizi,…Here’s to many more unforgettable nights like this one! "

Check out MaMkhize's post below:

Mzansi envies MaMkhize and Somizi's soft life

@jabuhn said:

"Iyona mpilo engangifuna ukuyiphilake le masengimdala. Angazi doti muni lo enguphilayo."

@khwezi918 shared:

"Am I the only one who saw Chris Brown next to MaMkhize? The definition of soft life in a clip "

@chinaboy442 replied:

"Wow! That looks very lit."

@caroline.__karry commented:

"Some people are living their best lives nje."

@mahlelow wrote:

"Thina bakithi siyaniphelezela kodwa ezweni."

@mthobicymthethua added:

"Nice mara, we also want to see your car"

MaMkhize and Somzi Mhlongo show off their friendship

According to TshisaLIVE, this is not the first time MaMkhize and Somizi displayed their friendship online.

MaMkhize offered to share her lawyer's details with Somizi when he was caught in a divorce battle with his ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

When word broke that Motaung allegedly wanted half of Somizi's wealth, MaMkhize refused to see her buddy lose his hard-earned estate. MaMkhize reportedly stated:

“We have something important to fix, but you’re busy doing your makeup and attending parties. Parties can wait. What about this important thing?”

Shauwn Mkhize: Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mngoma flock to Royal AM game to support her Team

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize's celebrity friends came out in numbers when Royal AM played against Mamelodi Sundowns on 14 February.

Celebs, including Somizi Mhlongo and Norma Mngoma, rocked the Royal AM colours on the night.

