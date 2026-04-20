Gogo Skhotheni Debunks BBL Reports, Claims She’s All Natural
- Gogo Skhotheni revealed that, contrary to popular belief, she has never had a BBL despite it being a famous narrative
- During a recent Q &A session on her social media page, the famous sangoma revealed that what people see is all natural
- This comes after the arrival of her baby following months of keeping her pregnancy private, and she highlighted that while newborns are a lot of work, she's enjoying every minute of it
South African celebrity sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni has officially set the record straight regarding her physical transformation, debunking long-standing rumours about her appearance.
During a candid Q&A session on her Instagram page on 18 April 2026, the mother of two was asked whether she would be "going to Turkey for another BBL" after having a baby. Officially addressing the narrative surrounding her famous curves, the sangoma revealed that, contrary to popular belief, she has never undergone a BBL and that her curves are entirely natural.
"Another? No, I've never done it. All you see is natural, babe."
Unlike several South Africans who have travelled to Turkey in recent months for the famous procedure, Skhotheni emphasised that her curves were natural and were not crafted by a cosmetic surgeon.
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In recent months, the likes of Vuyokazi Nciweni have travelled to Turkey to buy their dream bodies and invest in their looks. The former reality TV star has been seen showing off her stunning figure post-surgery, leaving followers in awe of her transformation.
Uyajola 9/9 host, Jub Jub, also expressed interest in getting rid of his belly, even visiting a surgeon. The rapper explained that it had been a "rough couple of years" with his belly, and that he was ready to say goodbye, but not the traditional way.
By debunking the long-standing claims about her body, Skhotheni has reclaimed her narrative and silenced critics who credited her look to surgery. By choosing to embrace an "all-natural" image while other stars head to Turkey, she has successfully shifted the public's focus back to her motherhood journey.
See Gogo Skhotheni's Q&A below.
Revisiting Gogo Skhotheni's 2024 cosmetic procedures
Gogo Skhotheni's claims about her BBL contrast with earlier reports that she had undergone several procedures to achieve her dream figure.
In 2024, Briefly News reported on the sangoma's new body after a 360 liposuction, an extended tummy tuck, and a BBL. The details of her procedures were originally revealed by her surgeon, Dr Murat Diyarbakirlioglu, in Turkey.
It's unclear why the reality star is now distancing herself from her previously documented surgical journey. However, another follower alluded to the sangoma previously expressing interest in getting a tummy tuck after giving birth. Thankfully, she revealed that she won't be needing one anymore.
"I don't need it for now, my tummy went back to normal."
Popularly known as "snapping back," Skhotheni was relieved that while having a newborn is a challenging job, at least her body responded well to the post-pregnancy transition without the need for further medical intervention.
See Gogo Skhotheni's Q&A below.
LaConco flaunts her new figure
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to LaConco's new figure after undergoing another cosmetic procedure.
The star revealed that she had a clear vision for her dream body and was carefully investing in her image, one surgery at a time.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za