On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco shared photos of her post-surgery physique on Instagram, weeks after undergoing her third cosmetic procedure

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula reshared one of the photos on X (Twitter), amplifying the discussion

Social media reactions were mixed and highly critical, with some users criticising the proportions of her body

LaConco flaunted her new physique following her second liposuction. Image: _laconco

Source: Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco sparked mixed reactions after showing off her body weeks after going under the knife for the third time.

LaConco gifted herself a tummy tuck on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, 14 February 2026. Before her latest procedure, she had liposuction in 2022 after struggling to lose baby fat, and later had work done on her arms in early 2023.

Weeks after undergoing her third round of surgery, LaConco shared photos flaunting the results of her second liposuction.

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, LaConco shared two photos showing off her post-surgery body in a form-fitting long dress from Fudge Boutique.

See the photos below:

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared one of the photos of LaConco flaunting her snatched waist. The post was captioned:

“Laconco shows off her new body post her second liposuction.”

See the photo below:

SA reacts after LaConco flaunts her snatched waist post-surgery

In the comments beneath Khawula’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. The majority of the comments focused on Jacob Zuma’s baby mama’s new body.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nokwandachili remarked:

“The combination of a flat stomach and a double chin is diabolical.”

@BuhleMvusi said:

“Her arms are bigger than her waist, and she has a double chin. I think this is Photoshop. If it’s not, she is regretting this makeover. I just can’t prove it.”

@ATHA_N asked:

"Is this real? Looks like AI."

@Athi1942 criticised:

“These women are ruining their bodies. I saw Cindy Makhathini on Instagram makahamba ingathi uphethwe ngamasimba, the first surgery is fine, ladies, the second one always ruins everything, abo Khanyi Mbau ingathi ngama China.”

@RealMadamCoco said:

“This lady doesn’t know whether she’s young or old. She sucked her tummy under the disguise of “excess skin” from her first liposuction, knowing very well she’s in her baddie era and wants to thirst trap on social media😂💦”

@ZaHighLife said:

“AGAIN!? Was it not so long ago when she shocked us with a freshly done body? Hai man, aren't these procedures permanent? You have to get used to the life of frequenting surgical rooms. Knives and everything now and then.”

@LuluBee51971 asked:

“Okay, so what happened to her chin and neck?”

Mzansi weighed in after LaConco flaunted her new body post-surgery. Image: _laconco

LaConco celebrates purchasing a new Mercedes-Benz

In other news, Briefly News reported that LaConco celebrated after buying a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

LaConco posted photos of her standing next to her brand-new whip, and she looked stunning. Social media users congratulated the star on her new set of wheels, while trolls on X questioned her.

