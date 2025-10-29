South African media personality Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco celebrated purchasing a brand new Mercedes-Benz car

LaConco posted photos of her standing next to her brand-new whip, and she looked stunning

Social media users congratulated the star on her new set of wheels, while trolls on X questioned her

LaConco has bought a new Mercedes-Benz car. Image: Laconco

Source: Instagram

South African media darling Nonkanyiso Conco, also known as LaConco, has joined the girls with Mercs gang.

Taking to Instagram, LaConco showed off her new ride by sharing gorgeous Instagram photos.

A look at LaConco's new ride

After a year of hard work, bagging new gigs and making her acting debut, LaConco has rewarded herself with a fancy new Mercedes-Benz.

The star, who recently bagged the role on Mzansi Magic's Genesis, posed next to a black Benz and shared a message about self-growth.

"The beauty of your own lane, there is no traffic, no speed limits, just grace, growth, and a Mercedes view, do you get?"

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star rose to fame by being former President Jacob Zuma's baby mama.

Her supporters and industry mates congratulated her on the new wheels. This is what some people had to say:

aretha_mands exclaimed:

"Yhooo ngoba futhi ikfanela!!! Spaceship! Ang’kaze ngiy’bone into enje! (Yoh, this car looks so good on you. I have never seen anything like it."

mazulurealsoulsa welcomed her to the club:

"Ishuuuuu, welcome to Merc girls club, my mnge. A true classic."

mylady_lss said:

"Yasss. The best or nothing, honey. You look gorgeous."

lee.hlk gushed:

"Beauty and the beast! Congrats. You deserve all the happiness, my sis."

Meanwhile, on X, under Musa Khawula's post, people are questioning LaConco's work.

@nefs_nefale asked:

"Where are they getting all this money?"

@Polydo3 alleged:

"Eating Nkandla money in style."

@_officialMoss claimed:

"Chomi, is she still with Jacob Zuma or she found herself another rich man?"

@Kane_GM9 asked:

"Nkandla will be on the market soon. Is she aware?"

In 2024, LaConco also purchased a new car, a brand new Omoda. She shared a motivational message to all the ladies:

"A new member of the family, I need a name for her. May the Lord keep using me to show his children he is able and his timing is just perfect. We muntu wesifazane nyakaza bo ku late!@omodasouthafrica, you just made it so special for us, Siyabonga ."

LaConco on her new role in Bluey

In a previous report from Briefly News, LaConco was proud to be the voice of Chilli Heeler in the popular cartoon Bluey.

Many women were excited for her and were looking forward to hearing her voice in the Zulu version of the show. In her message, the star spoke about how much she relates to Chilli.

"Chilli and I share so much in common. [She is a] loving, supportive mother who stays in her own lane. I especially admire how she values her children for who they are, without comparing them to others."

Source: Briefly News