South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he graduated from fashion school

Taking to Instagram, the former Idols SA judge posted photos from the graduation ceremony and penned an emotional message

On X (Twitter), people are on the fence about the school, and they posed questions about its legitimacy

Somizi Mhlongo has bagged a fashion degree. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Celebrated media personality Somizi Mhlongo is a graduate! The former Idols SA judge took to social media to announce that he graduated from a fashion school.

As a fashion enthusiast, Somizi decided to hone his skills and get certified at the Villioti Fashion Institute in Johannesburg. The institution offers a range of courses, including a Higher Certificate in Fashion, a Bachelor of Fashion and Honours, and short courses. Some of the programmes can be done online.

Expressing gratitude, Mhlongo thanked his close circle for their support, and also mentioned how proud he is of himself.

"SOMIZI, I AM SUPER PROUD OF YOU!" he exclaimed. "Thanks to my family. My friends for their love and support. My Fans for cheering me on from the beginning. @villiotifashion words can not explain. Special shout out to @moosas_fabrics, you made this journey easier," he ended off.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Somizi has a fashion clothing line called Sompire, which has since expanded to Sompir Kids and the Sompire Femme Collection.

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's latest win

Fans and industry friends congratulated the 52-year-old on his massive achievement:

Lekau Sehoana said:

"Congrats, friend. This is super amazing."

Nhlanhla Mafu stated:

"Ncaaah, look at you maan! So proud of you Som."

Semaah joked:

"Congratulations. At least you didn’t graduate at night alone ko mall like me."

Vusi Nova congratulated:

"Milestone! Congratulations. You’ve always pushed boundaries. It’s who you are. I have no doubt you will continue building yourself and inspiring. Bravo."

Somizi Mhlongo has graduated from fashion school. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, on X, people are arguing over Musa Khawula's post, where he called the school "funky."

"Somizi Mhlongo (52) graduates for the first time at the funky school of fashion, Villioti Fashion Institute."

SA reacted to the post, and these are the hilarious reactions:

@Bright_Afrika stated:

"Yhooo, I also graduated ko Silulo with a 6-month computer course."

@by_greatest defended Somizi:

"Imfundo aigugelwa (no one is too old for education). He looks nothing like 52. He is well-dressed! Musa, we are also waiting to see you graduate in journalism one day."

@SimplyEXT asked:

"Studying fashion in the '50s is wild. So he's now going to be a seamstress."

@ThaaBLaa reacted:

"But if he keeps up, he has a talent, just that he doesn't have taste in fabrics."

Somizi clears the air on liquidation scandal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo finally broke his silence to address the ongoing scandal regarding his alleged business, Search Light (Pty) Ltd

He was at the centre of a case with the CCMA after reportedly fleeing from accountability when a sheriff attempted to seize his assets over unpaid staff salaries.

In his statement, he said, "I would like to clearly state that the company referred to in the article does not belong to me, has never been registered under my name, and I have no association with it whatsoever. The claims made are completely false and misleading."

Source: Briefly News