Somizi Mhlongo celebrated his new age like a superstar. The larger-than-life media personality stepped out in a stunning designer outfit.

Somizi celebrated his birthday in style. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi turns heads in his LV outfit

Former Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops for his 52nd birthday. The extravagant star looked stunning in a Louis Vuitton look.

Although Somizi has been named among celebrities who wear fake designer clothes, the star certainly has one of the best luxury items collections in the country. To mark his special day, the Living The Dream With Somizi star shared a post on social media. The caption read:

"2024 I survived u. 2025 u gonna have to survive Me coz I’m coming very hard unapologetically as expected shem. #burthday52yearoldboy."

Fans celebrate Somizi on his birthday

As expected, social media users flooded SomG's page with heartfelt birthday messages for the star. Somizi has been in the industry for decades, but he keeps on winning and securing gigs.

@lootlove2 said:

"52 ain’t ever looked this good! Happy Birthday SomG! 🥂🎂🎉"

@mandla_n commented:

"Happy Birthday my brother, may you see many more. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾🎂🎂🎂"

@sazzyhaircollection wrote:

"Happy birthday to an amazing person😍🥰🎊 Many more happy returns 🎂"

@djhappygalsa said:

"Happy Birthday Som So. ❤️❤️ i Capricorn elihle madoda 😍😍"

@_ms.babalwa added:

"Wow age nothing just a number, aging like fine fine fine wine 👏🔥🔥."

Somizi talks about packed beaches

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently addressed the issue of packed beaches in South Africa this festive season.

SomG made a video of him ranting about how people were being mean and insensitive about the people who only get a chance to go to the beach during December; he also slammed those who were racist about black people filling up the beaches.

