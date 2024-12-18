South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently weighed in on the issues of packed beaches this festive season

The former Idols SA judge slammed all netizens who made terrible remarks about black people filling up the beaches

Many netizens responded to Somizi's rant with mixed reactions on social media

Somizi Mhlongo talked about the beaches being packed. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently tackled one of the burning issues we face regarding beaches being packed during the festive season.

Recently, the former Idols SA judge made a video of him ranting about how people were being mean and insensitive about the people who only get a chance to go to the beach during December; he also slammed those who were being racist about black people filling up the beaches.

The video of Somizi's rant was posted by an online user @mbalis_bakery on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"It hurts the most when it’s said by other black people."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Somizi's rant

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Somizi's rant. Here's what they had to say:

@ZuluUnchained commented:

"No, man, we need to be honest. This thing of cramping up at the beach in December is really not healthy, the dirt, the crime and the diseases. Like do people realise they can go to the beach at any other time they choose."

@complexrori replied:

"They must let people be."

@ddmhlanga1 responded:

"Madala is making so much sense."

@CRangataJ mentioned:

"And we wonder which black people vote for the DA, it is the ones as described in the video."

@mthoko_shange wrote:

"Those who are complaining can have the beach to themselves the whole of winter."

SA woman reflects on Durban boat proposal

Briefly News previously reported that one South African couple vacationing in Durban went viral after the woman shared a video of her marriage proposal. Gents are pulling all the grand stunts when it comes to marriage proposals.

This generation understands the assignment, and this man proved just that with his smooth marriage proposal. The gentleman took his hun on vacation in Durban, where he decided to pop the big question.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News