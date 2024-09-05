A video of a South African man getting down on one knee went viral on social media, leaving peeps in awe

The clip grabbed the attention of Mzansi netizens, generating over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes

The stunner expressed what she felt during the surprising moment, which left her in shock

One South African couple vacationing in Durban went viral after the woman shared a video of her sweet marriage proposal.

A South African couple went viral on TikTok with their sweet marriage proposal. @mamakaazie

Man proposes to his bae on a boat

Gents are pulling all the grand stunts when it comes to marriage proposals. This generation definitely understands the assignment, and this man proved just that with his smooth marriage proposal.

The gentleman took his hun on a beacation in Durban, where he decided to pop the big question. His babe's reaction was so spontaneous that it wowed many.

The clip shared by TikTok user @mamakaazie shows the young lady sitting on a boat dressed in all white as she admires the beautiful view of the sea until her man walks towards her and kneels on one knee, which causes the woman to flinch in shock.

@mamakaazie was full of emotions and could not believe the day had finally arrived. While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun expressed how she felt on the day of the proposal, saying:

"I'm still tongue-tied @Mcusi03. I love you."

The couple captured the attention of many people on TikTok, gathering over 1.2 million along with thousands of likes within one day of its publication.

Watch the video of the grand proposal below:

