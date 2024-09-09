A woman had the unenviable task of giving birth to six newborns, as seen in a viral photo online

The picture shows the woman looking dejected on a hospital bed with her lot after the deliveries

Frenzied netizens taken aback by the rare occurrence lit up the comments section in its wake

A photo of a woman with six babies in one birth has gone viral on social media. Images: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

Having a child brings happiness that little else compares to. Make it twins or even triplets, and the emotions will increase even more.

But in the rare case of a sextuplet, the emotions are bound to be off the charts.

Reality dawns for woman with sextuplet

This appeared to be the case for one woman in a viral photo online, ensuring she beat the odds of one in 4.7 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X user @madamayo_ posted the picture without a caption, bar four crying emojis, underscoring their shock at the sight.

It showed the mother lying in her hospital bed, surrounded by her six newborns, looking like she had taken quite the punishment.

However, quite noticeably, instead of a happy expression washing over her face, she appears as sullen as she out of it.

Her husband can be seen sitting at the foot of the bed, cradling two neonates.

A previous US study revealed that the higher the order, the chances of multiple births decreased.

Mathematical probabilities suggested that the estimated odds in the US of having spontaneous multiples were one in 83 pregnancies for twins, one in 7000 for triplets, one in 572000 for quadruplets, one in 47.4 million for quintuplets and one in four billion for sextuplets.

Netizens take in rare scenes

The X post garnered over 8.4 million views in the 24 hours since the picture was posted. It attracted 67000 likes, 10000 reposts, 5200 bookmarks, and 1700 replies.

Most netizens sympathised with the woman for appearing exhausted, while others felt for the couple for the possible financial burden ahead.

Briefly News looks at a few surprised and shocked reactions.

@purpleskybits wrote:

"She is tired. She just had six kids."

@voosiki said:

"She's tired. Really not easy."

@Misturrah added:

"I will share the baby among my friends."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News