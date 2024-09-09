One South African lady sparked a heated debate on social media after her explosive revelations

In the clip, the stunner shared that she was a mom of two with different baby daddies, and it went viral

The online community was in shock as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

A woman in Polokwane turned heads online with her shocking revelations that left Mzansi in a frenzy.

A lady revealed that she was a mom of two with different married men in a TikTok video. Image: Image: @zandi_tlabela

Source: TikTok

Woman shares she is a mom of 2 with different married men

The young lady shared how she would be turning 29 years old in February and went on to say that she is a mother of two with different baby fathers who are "married men."

"I'm not even sure who my first baby daddy is, but I keep going; after all, it's my womb," she said in her video.

@zandi_tlabela's clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering over 270k views along with thousands of likes and comments within four days of its publication.

Click here to watch the video.

Mzansi reacts to the lady's revelations

Many people were shocked by the hun's story, so they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

FarmerAbo said:

"You guys aren’t afraid of anything hle."

Nono kondlo added:

"Listen, you are beautiful and let God judge not anyone."

Molatela Thosago was amused:

"The last confession killed me."

NaturaleeLauren poked fun at herself, saying:

"Me at 29, wondering why I wasn’t this daring in life."

Nomfundo Hlongwane commented:

"You guys have no secret."

SA is not impressed by 15-year-old mother of 2

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman took social media by storm with her bombshell revelation, which surprised many people on the internet.

TikTok user @a.ngg_7 got candid with her social media users, and the hun expressed how she became a mother at 15. @a.ngg_7 said she was "judged" by so many people for having two kids at 15 with different baby daddies. She revealed in the comments that her parents had no choice but to "support" her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News