“Bathong Nawe”: SA Not Impressed by 15-Year-Old Mother of 2
- A lady shocked many people on the internet with her bombshell revelation that took everyone by storm
- The hun expressed how everyone judged her choices, and the clip gained massive traction on social media
- South Africans reacted to the stunner's confession as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A young woman took social media by storm with her bombshell revelation, which surprised many people on the internet.
15 year old has two kids with different baby daddies
TikTok user @a.ngg_7 got candid with her social media users, and the hun expressed how she became a mother at 15.
@a.ngg_7 went on to say that she was "judged" by so many people for having two kids at 15 with different baby daddies. She revealed in the comments that her parents had no choice but to "support" her.
The stunner's post caused a massive buzz on the video platform, as many could not comprehend it. The clip became a hit on TikTok, generating many views, thousands of likes, and comments.
Watch the video.
SA is in shock
Mzansi netizens had so many questions for the young lady, and as many reacted in shock at the news as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Mimi said:
"Kopa story time, because my sista kanjani?"
Its.. anne added:
"My sister if you had your second child at 15, you had your first child at what age."
They.fw_Nana commented:
"Hawu chomi abazali bathini?? mara I'm not judging shem kids are blessings net eyakho ize early."
Andile expressed:
"I'm not the kind of person who judges others but two, my sister."
Kamogelo Beyonce Mantjane shared:
"Not me telling my mom and not her saying I shouldn't laugh so askies hope you okay."
Thatolesediii was in shock:
"Bathong nawe."
Mom of 4 with different baby daddies stuns Mzansi with her story in a video
Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi caused a stir online with her revelation. She shared a video on TikTok detailing her story.
A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nickymthunziomuhle revealed to her viewers that she's a mom of four with different baby daddies. The stunner then showcased her kids in the video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za