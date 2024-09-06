“This Is So Cute”: SA Reacts as Lady’s Boyfriend Hilariously Annoys Her at the Taxi Rank
- A heartwarming video of one woman's man annoying her at the taxi rank amused many people in Mzansi
- The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on Tiktok
- Social media users flooded the comments with humour, while some simply gushed over the couple's relationship
One South African lady was happily embarrassed by her man in a video making rounds on social media.
Boyfriend annoys bae at the taxi rank in a video
The clip posted by TikTok user @katlegohlongwane_20 showcased how she captured the moment when she was sitting in a taxi, and her man was standing outside after escorting her to the rank.
@katlegohlongwane_20's boo thang was not afraid to express his love for bae as he began dancing and making funny gestures which amused many people on the internet. While taking to her TikTok caption, @katlegohlongwane_20 said:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"Who wants an enemy when you have a boyfriend that embarrasses you every chance he gets."
The video gained massive traction on TikTok, gearing loads of views, likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Watch the heartwarming footage below:
People gush over the couple's relationship
The man's antics amused the online community as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while some were simply left in awe as they gushed over the pair.
Lindokuhle Prince said:
"This is so cute we’re well represented."
Tumelo_Its.Lissa added:
"Ngase Mtn futhi social anxiety isn't afraid of him."
MaZulu gushed over the hun, saying:
"May this kind of boyfriend locate me."
User advised the woman, adding:
"Cherish him always. Ga tshabe motho n he's proud to be nawe. It's rare to find such love."
Mamzeerh shared:
"He loves you I know that kind of love."
Bucie_boo commented:
"When you know a man is happy in love."
Man helps bae with her assignments in a video, Mzansi reacts
Briefly News previously reported that a man showed off how he helps his girlfriend with her studies, and people had mixed reactions.
In many people's eyes, this gent may have won boyfriend of the year, but not to some. The young man posted a clip on TikTok showcasing how he helps his girlfriend with her assignment, stating he does not want a "broke wife" in the future.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za