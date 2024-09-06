Global site navigation

“This Is So Cute”: SA Reacts as Lady’s Boyfriend Hilariously Annoys Her at the Taxi Rank
“This Is So Cute”: SA Reacts as Lady’s Boyfriend Hilariously Annoys Her at the Taxi Rank

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A heartwarming video of one woman's man annoying her at the taxi rank amused many people in Mzansi
  • The footage grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on Tiktok
  • Social media users flooded the comments with humour, while some simply gushed over the couple's relationship

One South African lady was happily embarrassed by her man in a video making rounds on social media.

A TikTok video shows a woman's boyfriend annoying her at the taxi rank.
A lady's boyfriend danced hilariously at the taxi rank, annoying his bae in a TikTok video. Image: @katlegohlongwane_20
Boyfriend annoys bae at the taxi rank in a video

The clip posted by TikTok user @katlegohlongwane_20 showcased how she captured the moment when she was sitting in a taxi, and her man was standing outside after escorting her to the rank.

@katlegohlongwane_20's boo thang was not afraid to express his love for bae as he began dancing and making funny gestures which amused many people on the internet. While taking to her TikTok caption, @katlegohlongwane_20 said:

"Who wants an enemy when you have a boyfriend that embarrasses you every chance he gets."

The video gained massive traction on TikTok, gearing loads of views, likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the heartwarming footage below:

People gush over the couple's relationship

The man's antics amused the online community as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while some were simply left in awe as they gushed over the pair.

Lindokuhle Prince said:

"This is so cute we’re well represented."

Tumelo_Its.Lissa added:

"Ngase Mtn futhi social anxiety isn't afraid of him."

MaZulu gushed over the hun, saying:

"May this kind of boyfriend locate me."

User advised the woman, adding:

"Cherish him always. Ga tshabe motho n he's proud to be nawe. It's rare to find such love."

Mamzeerh shared:

"He loves you I know that kind of love."

Bucie_boo commented:

"When you know a man is happy in love."

