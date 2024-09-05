A viral video of a working man dancing on the road captured South Africans' hearts, who praised the spontaneous moment

Online users flooded the post with humorous comments celebrating the gent for making motorists’ day

People applauded the man's positivity, with many highlighting how fun it is to be a South African

A video showing a traffic officer dancing has gone viral, leaving South Africans in stitches.

A South African traffic officer was captured dancing on the road in a TikTok video. Image: @staywild_by_nicci

Traffic cop bust impressive dance moves on the road

Many people find their work draining; however, this was not the case for this gentleman, as he placed a huge smile on many people's faces with his amusing dance moves.

The clip posted by TikTok user @staywild_by_nicci captures the light-hearted moment as the traffic officer busted off a few impressive moves on the road. While taking to her TikTok caption, @staywild_by_nicci simply said:

"Only in the friendly city."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the dancing traffic officer

The spontaneous display of joy quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the post with humorous comments and a sense of national pride.

Jeankritzinger1 said:

"Can only be in South Africa. We have the moves."

Emma was amused:

"Never a boring moment in SA... enjoy."

Petronellanaran added:

"Now, how can you stress in traffic when you have traffic officers like this one giving u a reason to smile? I'm staying."

Jill N commented:

"He got the moves like jagger."

Michelle wrote:

"Where is this energetic, spirited guy from? Well done to you, sir! Keep your vibe - you motivate us."

Johanettesmith expressed:

"Total highlight of my day!! Love it, sir...keep it going!"

