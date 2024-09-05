Joyful South African Traffic Officer’s Dance Moves Bring Smiles and Laughter
- A viral video of a working man dancing on the road captured South Africans' hearts, who praised the spontaneous moment
- Online users flooded the post with humorous comments celebrating the gent for making motorists’ day
- People applauded the man's positivity, with many highlighting how fun it is to be a South African
A video showing a traffic officer dancing has gone viral, leaving South Africans in stitches.
Traffic cop bust impressive dance moves on the road
Many people find their work draining; however, this was not the case for this gentleman, as he placed a huge smile on many people's faces with his amusing dance moves.
The clip posted by TikTok user @staywild_by_nicci captures the light-hearted moment as the traffic officer busted off a few impressive moves on the road. While taking to her TikTok caption, @staywild_by_nicci simply said:
"Only in the friendly city."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to the dancing traffic officer
The spontaneous display of joy quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the post with humorous comments and a sense of national pride.
Jeankritzinger1 said:
"Can only be in South Africa. We have the moves."
Emma was amused:
"Never a boring moment in SA... enjoy."
Petronellanaran added:
"Now, how can you stress in traffic when you have traffic officers like this one giving u a reason to smile? I'm staying."
Jill N commented:
"He got the moves like jagger."
Michelle wrote:
"Where is this energetic, spirited guy from? Well done to you, sir! Keep your vibe - you motivate us."
Johanettesmith expressed:
"Total highlight of my day!! Love it, sir...keep it going!"
Cape Town road worker makes motorists’ day with hilarious dance moves in video
Briefly News previously reported that a man in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his amusing dance moves in a video making rounds online.
A video posted by visit_capetown on Instagram shows a road worker from the mother city dancing and enjoying himself while working. The man's moves entertained many people in their cars, and the footage went on to become a hit on Instagram.
