Global site navigation

Joyful South African Traffic Officer’s Dance Moves Bring Smiles and Laughter
People

Joyful South African Traffic Officer’s Dance Moves Bring Smiles and Laughter

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A viral video of a working man dancing on the road captured South Africans' hearts, who praised the spontaneous moment
  • Online users flooded the post with humorous comments celebrating the gent for making motorists’ day
  • People applauded the man's positivity, with many highlighting how fun it is to be a South African

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A video showing a traffic officer dancing has gone viral, leaving South Africans in stitches.

A TikTok video shows a South African traffic officer dancing on the road.
A South African traffic officer was captured dancing on the road in a TikTok video. Image: @staywild_by_nicci
Source: TikTok

Traffic cop bust impressive dance moves on the road

Many people find their work draining; however, this was not the case for this gentleman, as he placed a huge smile on many people's faces with his amusing dance moves.

The clip posted by TikTok user @staywild_by_nicci captures the light-hearted moment as the traffic officer busted off a few impressive moves on the road. While taking to her TikTok caption, @staywild_by_nicci simply said:

Read also

Mzansi taxi drivers dress up as ladies to celebrate the end of Women’s Month, SA cracks up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Only in the friendly city."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the dancing traffic officer

The spontaneous display of joy quickly caught the attention of social media users, who flooded the post with humorous comments and a sense of national pride.

Jeankritzinger1 said:

"Can only be in South Africa. We have the moves."

Emma was amused:

"Never a boring moment in SA... enjoy."

Petronellanaran added:

"Now, how can you stress in traffic when you have traffic officers like this one giving u a reason to smile? I'm staying."

Jill N commented:

"He got the moves like jagger."

Michelle wrote:

"Where is this energetic, spirited guy from? Well done to you, sir! Keep your vibe - you motivate us."

Johanettesmith expressed:

"Total highlight of my day!! Love it, sir...keep it going!"

Read also

"Only in South Africa": Motorist shows video of Outsurance traffic director vibing on duty

Cape Town road worker makes motorists’ day with hilarious dance moves in video

Briefly News previously reported that a man in Mzansi set the internet ablaze with his amusing dance moves in a video making rounds online.

A video posted by visit_capetown on Instagram shows a road worker from the mother city dancing and enjoying himself while working. The man's moves entertained many people in their cars, and the footage went on to become a hit on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: