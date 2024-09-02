A young man shared a video of a vibrant traffic director who showed off his positive energy

The traffic official, wearing a green Outsurance bib, wore sunglasses and earphones, possibly playing a tune

Social media users in the video's comment section who knew of the man had nothing but good things to say

A traffic director showed positive energy on the road. Images: @aswen04

Source: TikTok

Work can often feel monotonous and dull, leaving some people disengaged. However, one traffic director broke away from negative energy while working, bringing positive vibes to the streets.

Dancing and directing

Aswen Rademeyer, who uses the handle @aswen04 on TikTok, shared a video on the social media platform encountering a traffic director wearing an Outsurance bib, a cool pair of sunglasses and earphones in his ears.

As he directed the traffic, the Pretoria man had a bounce in his step, sure to make any motorist crack a smile.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The TikTokker wrote in his video:

"Only in South Africa."

He added to his post's caption:

"You've got to love this guy."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi speaks on traffic director

Local social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the man dancing on the road while doing his job.

@manga_giggs, who seemed to be familiar with the man, said:

"This guy is consistent. Whenever I see him, I feel like I can solve my problems."

@kgothi_29 shared their thoughts, saying:

"The problem is when they are dancing, I never know who must stop and who must go."

@goitse_kele, who also knows the man, commented:

"This guy is one of the most kindest on the road."

@mmanaperashaya shared a message to the traffic director, writing:

"Proud of you, man. You perform your duties with so much love and energy. Continue the good work."

@user253734749419 laughed and said:

"The nicest thing about enjoying your work is that you don't notice if the day was long."

@daniels1011 said to Aswen:

"It's funny how you understood his communication. I'd be confused."

Road worker brings joy with his dancing

In another article, Briefly News reported about a road worker on Chapman's Peak Drive with tonnes of positive energy who showed people his dance moves.

People in the clip's comment section applauded the man's positivity and noted that he should get a raise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News