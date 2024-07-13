Global site navigation

Man Shows Off Sassy Dance Moves, Motorists Delighted: “It’s a Crime to Be Bored in SA”
People

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A man at the traffic lights took the opportunity to do what he does best and hustled
  • The gentleman danced to upbeat music, showing off his sassy moves to the motorists
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the man danced

A gentleman who hustled at the robots showed off his dance moves.
A gent flexed his sassy moves at the traffic lights, entertaining the motorists. Images: @Jacob Wackerhausen, @brazzo
Source: Getty Images

A video of a man entertaining motorists at the traffic lights has gone viral. The online users were filled with joy.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @josh.jacobs, he is at the traffic lights busting upbeat music. Before he knows it, a man who hustles at the robots comes and stands in front of his car and dances to the song.

The gent had a beer crate with him and he used it as a prop. Josh did not let the gent down, he also hyped him up and danced along using his shoulders.

Man shows off slick moves at traffic lights

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the hustler's vibes

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users entertained by the gentleman and his dance moves.

@Miss_T_Zulu expressed:

"I hope you gave him something."

@Shaun Lukhele said:

"I WILL NEVER LEAVE THIS COUNTRY!!!"

@Naz was entertained:

"It's a crime to be bored in SA ❤."

@Kaya ❤️ showed love:

"I'm never leaving South Africa it's just vibes Here❤️."

@K r i s s y said:

"Ahhhhh man I love this! @Ryan."

@selassy08 adored:

" South Africa is Grade 10C. I love my people ."

@Tamz was touched:

"It's the way you hype this guy❤ and he looks like a decent person ."

@Bianca Losper applauded:

"That's when your salary is based on your performance ."

Traffic officer flexes slick dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a joyful Gqeberha traffic officer who showed off his dance moves.

In the clip uploaded by @wayilamulaec, the officer is seen at a busy intersection making sure that traffic is running smoothly. However, what captured the netizens was how he conducted himself. The officer was visibly overjoyed and dancing while controlling the traffic. The TikTok content creator dubbed the man the "best traffic officer in South Africa". Netizens couldn't help but agree.

Source: Briefly News

