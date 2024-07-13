A man at the traffic lights took the opportunity to do what he does best and hustled

The gentleman danced to upbeat music, showing off his sassy moves to the motorists

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the man danced

A video of a man entertaining motorists at the traffic lights has gone viral. The online users were filled with joy.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @josh.jacobs, he is at the traffic lights busting upbeat music. Before he knows it, a man who hustles at the robots comes and stands in front of his car and dances to the song.

The gent had a beer crate with him and he used it as a prop. Josh did not let the gent down, he also hyped him up and danced along using his shoulders.

Man shows off slick moves at traffic lights

Netizens loved the hustler's vibes

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users entertained by the gentleman and his dance moves.

@Miss_T_Zulu expressed:

"I hope you gave him something."

@Shaun Lukhele said:

"I WILL NEVER LEAVE THIS COUNTRY!!!"

@Naz was entertained:

"It's a crime to be bored in SA ❤."

@Kaya ❤️ showed love:

"I'm never leaving South Africa it's just vibes Here❤️."

@K r i s s y said:

"Ahhhhh man I love this! @Ryan."

@selassy08 adored:

" South Africa is Grade 10C. I love my people ."

@Tamz was touched:

"It's the way you hype this guy❤ and he looks like a decent person ."

@Bianca Losper applauded:

"That's when your salary is based on your performance ."

Traffic officer flexes slick dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a joyful Gqeberha traffic officer who showed off his dance moves.

In the clip uploaded by @wayilamulaec, the officer is seen at a busy intersection making sure that traffic is running smoothly. However, what captured the netizens was how he conducted himself. The officer was visibly overjoyed and dancing while controlling the traffic. The TikTok content creator dubbed the man the "best traffic officer in South Africa". Netizens couldn't help but agree.

