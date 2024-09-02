A young white man shared a video of himself singing one of the award-winning singer Vusi Nova's classic songs

The man belted out the words to Ndikuthandile, hoping to make the local singer proud

Members of the online community loved the man's voice, showering him with compliments in the comment section

A young man impressed Mzansi with his take on Vusi Nova's Ndikuthandile. Images: @louiofficial

Source: TikTok

Singing for the public can be daunting, especially when performing in a language that isn't your mother tongue. Yet, one local man remarkably nailed singing one of Vusi Nova's songs, impressing his online audience with the powerful rendition.

A multilingual singing star

A musician named Louis, who uses the handle @louiofficial on TikTok, uploaded a video of himself singing a local track, effortlessly hitting the high notes. His performance led one person to comment:

"Vusi Nova was found shaking."

Louis (who sings in English, Afrikaans and isiZulu) then uploaded another video of himself performing the ever-popular Ndikuthandile, using a remote as his mic. In his caption, responding to the above comment, Louis shared that he hoped he made the singer proud.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds singing man's talents

Many social media users flocked to the comment section to give the singing gentleman his flowers.

@amandagwilimothup told the online community:

"This is the South Africa we signed up for."

@user1926671241661 said to Louis:

"You make me a proud South African."

An impressed @hazelntenge wrote in the comment section:

"You nailed it, bhuti."

@charmaineh40 shared their thoughts on the performance:

"You can see the emotion on his face. The words hit deep."

@kegoq3 also shared what they noticed:

"That was good, and it was from the heart."

@yolly_beko shared their request in the comments:

"When I get married, can I book you for live performances? I don't think I can afford Vusi's rate."

@susangrobler2 told people online:

"I love the song. I can't understand the lyrics, but I feel the emotion."

Source: Briefly News