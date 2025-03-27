A man officially became a firefighter at a ceremony that had South Africans and the internet smiling from ear to ear

The clip shows the dude looking all super serious and strutting his stuff in the fire station while giving his higher-ups some salutes

People across the world and in Mzansi found the video entertaining and congratulated the man on his impressive achievement

The internet and Mzansi praised a man for becoming a firefighter. Images: khule_khule/ TikTok, Lilly Roadstones

South Africans and the internet alike came together to give a round of applause to a man who had officially become a firefighter. The clip shows the dude strutting his stuff across the hall of the ceremony without him giving a single smile.

A proud service man

TikTokker khule_khule shared the clip of his colleague receiving the praise. He posted it with a caption that read:

"I’m so happy for this brother of mine man, well done and congratulations papas. Modimo ke oo."

Throughout the clip, the man salutes his different higher ups without smiling one bit, even though they do. He salutes one man, abruptly turns around, stomps his foot several times on the ground and then walks on to the next person to salute.

See the clip below:

People of duty

The person who shared the video has quite the active social life. The man works for a law enforcement agency within the government and has some pictures of himself in his uniform. Other clips on his account show that he also likes living life up the best he can. Another clip shows the dude dancing while holding a cup of wine in hand.

The man who recently became a firefighter and the dude who uploaded the video work for the government. Image: canbedone

People worldwide loved the energy of the man gave throughout the video, and wished him the best on his new adventure.

Read the comments below:

Blixemsetiktoker🤳 said:

"I don't think we realise how long he has been waiting for this day, He was prepared (When the time is right, I, The Lord will make it happen). May you prosper fireman 🙏🤝"

Benni17 mentioned:

"Never been this happy for a stranger 🔥"

Nkosi Dlamin commented:

"This man knows the struggle and he doesn't want to go back... Congratulations brother!"

Moeketsi Nelson posted:

'This is person who grew with nothing and said "The day I get that opportunity I will grab it with my two hands". May you grow well in your career sir 🔥'

Nkanyezi🌈 shared:

"Who's chopping onions 😭🥰❤️❤️Samthandi man, I've never been this happy for a stranger! Congratulations bhuti ❤️"

Thubs said:

"Whose crying with me watching this video 🥺 The level of respect, his dose of pride in his job, respect for uniform, so neat, the discipline, I have never been this happy ka 2025 🥰"

