On 25 March, Stellenbosch University awarded Dr Phil Mjwara an honorary doctorate for his contributions to science

Besides working in the field most may find challenging, Dr Phil Mjwara is also UNESCO's newly appointed representative for South Africa

The doctor stated in his acceptance speech that artificial intelligence will have a great impact on people's lives, and we should embrace the challenges that come with it

Prof Wim de Villiers, Stellenbosch University's Rector and Vice-Chancellor, awarded Dr Phil Mjwara his honorary doctorate. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

For some tertiary institutions, graduation season is in full effect, with many students receiving their well-deserved degrees and recognition.

One person who received special recognition from Stellenbosch University, based in the Western Cape, was Dr Phil Mjwara, who received an honorary doctorate for his contributions to science.

Awarding excellence in science

On Tuesday, 25 March, Dr Philemon (Phil) Mphathi Mjwara was bestowed the degree of Doctor of Science at the graduation ceremony (which can be seen in a YouTube video) for the Faculty of Science.

The national Department of Science and Innovation's former Director-General received the honorary doctorate for his major achievements as a science advocate and policymaker, and his remarkable leadership contribution to strengthen and advance science at a national and international level.

Dr Mjwara stated in his acceptance speech that artificial intelligence is set to have a big impact on people's lives and that we have to deal with its challenges.

He also took the opportunity to pledge his support as UNESCO's newly appointed representative for South Africa to continue working with science, technology and innovation communities. That way, one could make sure South Africans have learned to use science to solve problems regarding important matters he had touched on.

Take a look at Dr Mjwara's UNESCO achievement in the X post below:

On 21 January 2025, Dr Phil Mjwara handed over his Letter of Appointment to Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's Director-General. Image: RSAinFrance

Source: Twitter

Faculty of Science dean Professor Bertram Fielding congratulated Dr Mjwara and called him "a visionary leader" due to his significant contributions, adding:

"We celebrate and honour his dedication to fostering the development of science across southern Africa."

Who is Dr Phil Mjwara?

Dr Phil Mjwara, who holds a Bachelor of Science Honours (1984) and Master of Science (1987) degree from the University of Fort Hare and a PhD (1995) from the University of Witwatersrand, has accomplished much in his lifetime.

Not only has he served as a University of Pretoria professor of the Science and Technology Policy, but he has also taught physics at his almer maters.

The science expert has also published and presented many papers on physics, technology analysis and technology foresight processes, on top of serving on advisory councils and review boards.

3 Other stories about honorary doctorates

In another article, Briefly News reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from North-West University last year to celebrate his outstanding achievements in local rugby.

reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from North-West University last year to celebrate his outstanding achievements in local rugby. At the beginning of the year, the University of South Africa (UNISA) shared it would take legal action against a self-proclaimed prophet who claimed the institution awarded him an honorary doctorate.

Last year, South African football legend and coach Pitso Mosimane received an honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg. Local internet users welcomed the news.

Source: Briefly News