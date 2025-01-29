The University of South Africa (UNISA) has denied that it awarded an honorary doctorate to Zimbabwean self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya

Magaya reportedly posted a video of a staged UNISA graduation ceremony, which the university denied

The university also said that it is considering legal action, and many South Africans laughed that he staged a graduation

A self-proclaimed prophet claimed he had a qualification from UNISA. Images: @daddyhope/X and The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA —The University of South Africa (UNISA) said it is considering taking legal action against self-proclaimed Zimbabwean prophet, Walter Magaya after he claimed that the university awarded him an honorary doctorate.

Who is Walter Magaya?

According to The South African, Magaya is a self-proclaimed prophet who was allegedly in the race to be the president of the Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA). However, he did not have the necessary football qualifications to qualify for the job. He submitted a diploma in marketing from UNISA because ZIFA required any educational qualification equivalent to five level O passes.

The Zimbabwean High Court questioned its legitimacy. He also allegedly posted a video in which he was receiving an honorary doctorate from Unisa. In response, UNISA posted on its @unisa X account that it did not confer an honorary doctorate on Magaya. The varsity also confirmed that Magaya never registered as a student at the university. It also announced that it is taking legal action against him.

Read the X tweet here:

Similar stories of fake qualifications

Briefly News wrote an article about politicians who were caught with fake qualifications

wrote an article about politicians who were caught with fake qualifications Actor Sello Maake KaNcube, singer Winnie Mashaba and other well-known figures graduated from Trinity University, a university that was unlawfully operating

Economist Thabi Leoka came under fire for claiming that she had a degree in economics from the University of London

UNISA denied a self-proclaimed prophet received a doctorate from it. Image: @daddyhope

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were entertained by the realisation that Magaya faked his qualification.

Mukuru asked:

"How do you stage a graduation?"

Nkayi Centre said:

"An investigation is seriously needed. Too many such people have degrees but never attended university or registered."

Kwena Molekwa said:

"We told you and warned you about how UNISA is used by scammers. Do something."

Tinonetic said:

"He must be arrested for fraud."

Sabizinto Biyela said:

"Take him to the cleaners. Go hard upon this charlatan."

Fake Doctor Matthew Lani goes viral for fake qualifications

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Matthew Lani trended on TikTok US after his story of having a fake qualification went viral. Lani claimed that he was a qualified doctor.

A TikTok user shared a video of a statement from Wits distancing itself from Lani and denying his claims that he obtained a medical qualification from Wits. He also reportedly stole another doctor's identity, and the doctor spoke out against him.

