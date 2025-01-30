A young gent sparked a massive buzz on the internet after he listed the top five universities with high employment rates in Mzansi

The TikTok video went viral online gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted as they flooded the post expressing their thoughts while some inquired about more information

Choosing the right university is a crucial step in securing future job opportunities. In South Africa, some institutions have built strong reputations for producing highly employable graduates.

A man shared the top five universities in South Africa with high employment rates. Image: @itsjustizzyog

Source: TikTok

Top 5 universities with high employment rates in South Africa

One young gent sparked a massive buzz on the internet after he listed the top five universities in the country with the highest employment rates.

The man who goes by the TikTok handle @itsjustizzyog gave peeps the best chance of landing a job. He went on to name the number uni at the top of the list which is the University of Cape Town (UCT), which he claims bagged a 90% mark of graduates landing a job immediately after completing their studies.

Number two is the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), which scored 89%, @itsjustizzyog went on to mention the third institution, which was the University of Pretoria (UP), followed by the University of Johannesburg (UJ), which came in at 80% and last but not least, Stellenbosch University with 74%.

@itsjustizzyog's clip highlighted the importance of choosing a university that not only offers quality education but also increases the chances of securing employment in South Africa’s competitive job market.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in

The clip went viral online sparking conversations among netizens, with some agreeing with the list while others debated which universities should have been included. Many users also shared their own experiences with job hunting after graduation.

Lucky Nhlanhla shared:

"NWU Vaal when it comes to teaching."

Lukhonaofficial added:

"Shuthi as NWU kids we will be unemployed mxm."

Don wrote:

"Little high schoolers is diabolical put some respect bro."

Likona_m expressed:

"Stellenbosch alumni employed."

Luthandi replied:

"I'm worried now my son is at SMU."

Lusani@sanny inquired:

"Hi, what about colleges?"

A young man listed the top universities in South Africa with high employment rates. Image: @itsjustizzyog

Source: TikTok

List of high-paying jobs in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that a man dished out an interesting plug that had South Africans going wild in the comments section.

previously reported that a man dished out an interesting plug that had South Africans going wild in the comments section. A South African man has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing a list of degrees that are currently in high demand in the country.

A Mzansi woman is looking out for those who are still considering which careers to pursue as she shared a list of high-paying jobs in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News