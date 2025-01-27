"Study These Skills”: Mzansi Man Shares Degrees in High Demand in South Africa

One gent in Mzansi shared an impressive plug for South Africans online, and people went wild

The man listed all the degrees that are in high demand in the country in a TikTok video making rounds on the internet

Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A South African man has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing a list of degrees that are currently in high demand in the country.

Mzansi man lists degrees in high demand in South Africa. Image: @itsjustizzyog

Source: TikTok

Man list degrees that are in demand in South Africa

The informative video quickly gained traction, with many viewers eager to learn about fields with promising career prospects.

In the clip, the man highlighted fields in technology, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analysis, and software development or coding.

"Guys, IT skills are in such high demand in this country that even private entities are paying people to go and study these skills so that they could come and work for them," he said.

@itsjustizzyog also mentioned healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, medical technologists, and pharmacists, expressing that the healthcare industry is always in demand due to ongoing health issues.

The man stressed how there is a shortage of engineers in the country by saying:

"A big misconception where people think we are overproducing engineers that is not true; we are overproducing artisans and technicians, but those are not engineers, guys there is a big difference."

Lastly, the man shared that financial skills or degrees in accounting, auditing, digital tools, and AI technology are also in demand.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to man's plug

The online community showed interest in the short courses. Some headed to the comments section to inquire about more information, while others expressed their thoughts.

G.U said:

"What about gender studies?? I'm gonna be doing my 1st year."

Ayanda Mdletshe Mlum expressed:

"Pov : No degree is in demand in SA we have over 2k unemployed Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and mechanical engineers are becoming data scientists mxm SA is a messy place."

Lemonade added:

"Everyone's saying IT is oversaturated."

Rainixread shared:

"Is Marine biology safe? I plan on doing it but I don't want to spend a significant amount of my time, doing something that will lead me unemployed."

