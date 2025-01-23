A Mzansi woman dropped some career wisdom for matriculants wondering what they should study

She shared a list of South Africa's highest-paying professions in a video on her TikTok account

The clip prompted discussions about the job market and some netizens added valuable insight in the comments

A woman compiled a list of high paying jobs. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A Mzansi woman is looking out for those who are still considering which careers to pursue.

Earning potential in certain careers

She dropped a gem on social media. A list of the highest-paying jobs in South Africa. The video on her TikTok page @homely_home6 highlights the serious bucks professionals can earn in certain fields.

A neurosurgeon looked at MRI brains scans during brain surgery. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Annual salaries of top jobs

The data was compiled by Varsity College. Neurosurgeons lead the pack, with an impressive R3 million to R5 million per annum.

Close behind are cardiothoracic surgeons, earning between R2.8 million and R4.5 million.

Ship captains, especially those handling specialised cargo, can earn up to R3.5 million annually, while experienced actuaries bring in between R1.8 million and R3 million.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens had doubts about the accuracy of the list. They shared who they believe is earning lots of money in South Africa.

Have a look at a few reactions below:

@nikitatewary3 said:

"The higher end for actuarial is actually over R3m."

@Cooper posted:

"Tax deductions on these high salaries are a lot."

@_mswordsworthfollowing shared:

"University professors earn a lot of money. Starting from R1.4 mil per annum."

@isa commented:

"Please also tell them most of these roles require 10+ years of experience. Anyway good luck sweets."

@user7161151786603 typed:

"That is too little compared to the financial industry pay."

@PaulineWellingtonKavai suggested:

"Study what you love. Don't become miserable working hard making money and not feeling like you lived your purpose and did what you love."

@ComeBackBig wrote:

"For a change, actuaries are listed in these lists. 😁😁"

@user3035279471031 asked:

"Haibo! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Where do you get these numbers?"

