A South African soldier and his spouse recently celebrated the purchase of their new home and shared a video

The husband proudly wore his uniform, which reminded netizens of Mzansi’s troops stationed in the DRC

Viewers flooded the comments with congratulations, praising the couple on the huge milestone

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A couples celebrated moving into their new home. Image: @lameez818

Source: TikTok

Buying a home is always a big deal. For one South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier and his partner, it was extra special. They filmed a small toast to celebrate day one in their new house.

Married couple grateful for new home

Decked out in his uniform, the hubby clinked glasses with his wife to mark the huge milestone. They beamed with excitement in the clip posted on the TikTok account @lameez818.

"Grateful for this new chapter and the blessing of a new home. All glory to God for His guidance and provision."

A married couple stunned in a social media pic. Image: @lameez818

Source: TikTok

The pride and patriotism struck a chord online considering many soldiers are far from home, fighting in the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SANDF death toll in DRC

A total of 13 South African soldiers have been confirmed killed in the DRC. On Monday, three soldiers lost their lives in a mortar attack carried out by M23 rebels.

Last week, nine soldiers died in combat with M23 forces near Sake, and another soldier succumbed to his wounds later.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTok users quickly chimed in. They showered them with lots of congratulatory messages.

See some comments below:

@monique_thompson shared:

"This is so beautiful. 🥺My boyfriend has also gone for his training in the army this year. 🥺 Can't wait for him to come back!"

@mantas commented:

"Congrats you are an inspiration for the youngsters. We can all make it with the help of God. Be blessed."

@HLEH mentioned:

"Congratulations are in order intake. 🥺😇🤗🥺🥰😅"

@Thabisile posted:

"Congratulations. A real man buys a home for his woman. 🥰"

@It_Is_I_Nolan wrote:

"Congratulations! 🎉👏 One of many investments. God bless!"

@mikedicky295 typed:

"That must be every married couple's dream. Congrats! 👍👍"

@BoB said:

"Fredick they need you at Congo. 🇨🇩 They need backup."

@TwinnMelo added:

"Yeah after you must go to Congo."

More inspiring stories of homeowners

A South African woman on TikTok got candid about the mistakes she made when she bought her first home.

In another article, Briefly News reported that a 27-year-old local lady inspired netizens with her big purchase of her first home.

reported that a 27-year-old local lady inspired netizens with her big purchase of her first home. A boss babe wowed Mzansi people after buying a run-down house and turning it into a beautiful home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News