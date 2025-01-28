The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that four more soldiers have passed away

Three of the soldiers were killed when M23 rebels launched mortar bombs towards the Goma airport

South Africans are divided over the latest fatalities, with some saying there are always casualties in war

The SANDF confirmed that four more soldiers passed away in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ izusek

The tragic passing of four more South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers ignited a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

The soldiers were all part of the troop deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they have been engaged in battles with M23 rebels. The tragic deaths come days after nine soldiers were killed during intense fighting with rebels outside the city of Goma.

Soldiers killed in mortar bomb attack

The SANDF confirmed the passing of the four members, saying that three were killed after M23 rebels launched mortar bombs in the direction of Goma airport.

The fourth member passed away in hospital after sustaining injuries during fighting over the past three days.

This brings the total number of fatalities suffered during the ongoing conflict to 13. Despite growing pleas for the soldiers to be recalled, the SANDF maintained its commitment to peacekeeping duties in the troubled region.

Some have called on government to deploy more troops and air support to SANDF soldiers in the DRC. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Soldiers’ deaths spark mixed reaction online

The news of the other fatalities once again drew reactions online, with some criticising the SANDF amid claims that troops are under-resourced, while others argued that soldiers were engaged in a volatile conflict and thus casualties were to be expected.

Lubabalo Ka Khwalo said:

“Before you comment, know that the SANDF soldiers stayed to defend the people of Goma, even though they knew they were outnumbered by the M23 rebels. A lot of DRC Soldiers and police ran off into the bushes, some threw their uniforms in the streets and were wearing civilian clothes. Those who fought and stood their ground, we are proud of you men and women of this country. The SANDF however has a lot to answer😡.”

Brent Africa added:

“This is where you need to have a proper military general in charge. Our soldiers have been placed in harm's way and are dying over there, yet we have an ex-Minister of Basic Education running the army.”

Bongani Mgubela said:

“Those who are saying bring back our soldiers should remember that SA is a member of the UN, and those soldiers are on a peacekeeping mission. In any war, casualties must be expected. Condolences, however, to their families, friends and colleagues.”

Tshepo Bizaro Mowa asked:

“Why do people act like our soldiers are going through something unusual? It’s war in the DRC and in a war, there are casualties. Instead, we should be proud that they are holding it down over there. They are outnumbered, but they are holding their ground.”

CT Ndlovu said:

“This is a difficult battle. Our soldiers are on a peace mission and M23 is at war. Our defence force mission is to capture M23, and M23’s mission is to kill.”

Bro Mish added:

“I remember Malema's voice saying they are sending our children to be killed. He was right.”

Gerhard G Dreyer stated:

“When you are in a war, you don't run away home. You wanted to be a soldier so do the job you were trained for. Man up soldier.”

CP Mwedzi said:

“They took a vow to protect nations at the expense of their own lives🤐.”

Dean Moodley asked:

“This is what happens when the Minister of Defence is a cadre. Angie needs to be fired. Why are our soldiers in DRC we have our own problems in SA?

Angie Motshekga criticised after soldiers' deaths

